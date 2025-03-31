Fast fam, a lot is brewing for the upcoming Fast X: Part 2. The highly anticipated feature in the franchise will be the beginning of the end of the road for the long-running franchise and the Toretto family. It seems like Vin Diesel is leaving no stones unturned to dish out a full dose of nostalgia as he keeps posting new behind-the-scenes details to keep the fans updated.

In a new Instagram post, the actor is seen donning a Toretto’s Garage t-shirt that elaborates on the themes of the franchise with words, heart, legacy, and family. The caption doesn’t give away anything as Diesel wrote, “Grateful and blessed…” which he always is when it comes to the Fast & Furious franchise. However, it is to be noted that he previously shared a behind-the-scenes image of his first car from 2001’s The Fast and the Furious movie, so it certainly makes fans curious as to what the makers are doing.

‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise is Going Back to its Roots

The last release, Fast X, left fans on a cliffhanger, wanting more. The sequel has already bagged director Louis Leterrier to return for the sequel, with Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel handling the script. The story is expected to be picked up after the events of Fast X, however, any further plot details are kept tightly under wraps, but we can say for sure that the franchise will return to its roots in more than one way. Jordana Brewster previously spoke to Collider and expressed her desire to go back to the grit, grime, and grounded storytelling of the original movie. When asked about any "creative itch" she hopes the last film will scratch, Brewster divulged,

“Yeah, big time. I would like to go back to the roots of the first one, kind of like what you were saying with Final Destination. I think it should be back in LA, I think it should be gritty, and I think Mia should go back to being part of a group that's kicking some ass.”

Fast X: Part 2 will finally begin filming this summer in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the finale will span two movies, with Universal pushing for a March 2026 release date. So, fans can expect a lot of vehicular action, some returning faces, and a lot of family time for sure. While we wait for more updates on the next movie, check out Diesel’s post above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.