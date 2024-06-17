The Big Picture Vin Diesel teases fans with location scouting in Europe for Fast XI sequel, hinting at snowy races.

Fast X sequel, Fast XI, to wrap up Fast & Furious franchise with Louis Leterrier directing.

Fans eagerly await Fast XI in 2026, as Diesel hints at unknown fate of characters in previous film.

News for the Fast XI continues to race its way towards fans as another update has been dropped from the franchise's lead and producer, Vin Diesel. While the plot for the upcoming sequel is still under wraps, the actor shared a glimpse of what the film could look like on social media, as a way to celebrate Father's Day. Sadly, this sneak peek isn't related to family.

Diesel shared a photo on Instagram, where it featured a car driving through snow. Alongside this, the actor revealed that the team is still location scouting in Europe, so he hopes fans would enjoy this concept art for the upcoming sequel. The Fast & Furious franchise had its drivers race through the snow in previous films, more specifically during The Fate of the Furious (aka F8). So one could guess that Dominic Toretto and his team may be returning to the snow once again, but in a different location.

The Fast & Furious franchise has been ongoing since 2001 and has released 10 main films and a spin-off. Its last film, Fast X, became the fifth highest-grossing film of 2023, earning over $714 million at the box office. While it did receive an average critics score of 56 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, fans loved it, giving it an 84 percent audience rating.

What Do We Know About 'Fast XI'?

Fast XI is said to be the sequel to Fast X and the final installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. The film was originally scheduled to come out in 2025 but was pushed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Fast XI is scheduled to begin filming sometime in 2025 and the film is currently in its early stages of production.

Fast XI will be directed by Louis Leterrier, who replaced Justin Lin in Fast X. Meanwhile, Zach Dean will be penning the script. At the moment, the plot for the franchise's 11th movie has yet to be revealed. But one thing's for certain, Fast XI is going to wrap up over two decades of storytelling, action, and races. The previous film left the fate of Dom and his son, Little B, unknown as they attempted to escape an exploded dam. Meanwhile, Dante (Jason Momoa) is still alive and that he'll be after Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

Fast XI is scheduled to race into theaters in 2026. In the meantime, you can stream Fast X on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.