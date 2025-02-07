Fast & Furious fans are still waiting for details on the franchise's highly anticipated final installment, but according to longtime star Ludacris, they may be waiting a little longer than expected. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the rapper and actor, who plays tech guru Tej in the billion-dollar series, revealed that even he doesn't know when things are moving forward, confirming that production remains in limbo.

The uncertainty is probably going to raise a few eyebrows, especially considering Fast X left fans on a massive cliffhanger and the franchise's conclusion has been teased as a two-part finale. Director Louis Leterrier remains attached, and Vin Diesel has promised an epic sendoff, but with no official greenlight from Universal yet, the finish line still seems far away, or at least, that's what it feels like from Ludacris' comments:

“I'm waiting on updates myself, man. I wish I could give you some info, but I wouldn't want to give you the incorrect info. All I can say for now is that I'm waiting to get it, and I know we've been working very long and hard on it in order for it to be what it needs to be: to be the last installment and bring everything together.”

Jordana Brewster Wants a Return to the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise's Roots

While Ludacris is waiting for updates, Jordana Brewster is making it clear where she hopes the franchise goes next. Speaking with Collider while promoting Heart Eyes, Brewster shared her personal wish for the final film — to take things back to where it all started.

“I would like to go back to the roots of the first one... ", said Brewster. "I think it should be back in LA, I think it should be gritty, and I think Mia should go back to being part of a group that's kicking some ass.”

The Fast & Furious series has transformed fairly drastically since its early days of street racing and undercover crime. After all, the original movie was about stealing DVD players! But the franchise now leans heavily into globe-trotting espionage, insane car stunts, and even literal space travel (because why not?). But Brewster's vision is one many fans have been screaming their heads off for—a final installment that returns to the streets of Los Angeles and embraces the grimy and gritty storytelling that made the original film such a hit in 2001.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Fast X: Part 2.