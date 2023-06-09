Strap in, the end of the road is just getting started. After an explosive kick-off for the finale of the Fast and Furious saga in the form of Fast X, there is plenty more on the way, and perhaps not quite as soon as audiences had hoped. The second installment in the Fast X trilogy is expected to land on April 4, 2025, according to Dominic Toretto himself Vin Diesel.

In an Instagram post, Diesel shared a snap of himself alongside Fast X villain Jason Momoa on set. He captioned the post: "April 4th 2025… is less than 22 months away. I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga. Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene-stealing character that the world won’t forget. Thank you all for showing up like you always do…. 7 billion means nothing if it doesn’t represent the true feeling of family and loyalty. For those who didn’t know the FastX was just part one, know that part two is going to be an effort from our fast family and studio like you have never seen. All love…" In concurrent posts, Diesel also shared two mockup shots, one of which depicts two women waiting in the Arctic with exhaustion all over their faces - which presumably alludes to Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and Cipher (Charlize Theron) who were last seen trying to escape capture by navigating Baltic conditions. The second image sees one of the women looking onward at a landing helicopter, which suggests a potentially epic rescue for the pair.

What Happened in Fast X?

Diesel's post comes hot off the heels of Fast X's release, which sees Dom and his family confronted with their deadliest enemy to date—Dante (Momoa). Unapologetically unhinged and callous by nature, Dante is the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who was killed in Fast Five at the hands of Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). After an action-packed back-and-forth, Dante is successful in taking out one of the most precious members of Dom's family, with his son making a narrow escape, for now. The movie closes with Dom cradling his son from another oncoming strike sent by Dante as they stand in the midst of no man's land. As mentioned in Diesel's post, Dante plays a vital role in breathing new life into Fast X, offering a darker, less certain future for the fate of the family. Not only does Dante have personal hits on all of them, but he has also turned them into a collective enemy number one, with their faces signposted across the world. In other words, when there is nowhere to run, all they can do is hide or perhaps in this case, drive.

As well as forming the backbone for Fast X: Part 2, Dante's character is also set to go toe-to-toe with Hobbs in a Fast spin-off expected to bridge the gap between the first and second installment. In the post-credits scene sequence of the latest movie, Dante is heard dishing out threats in heavy doses to Hobbs over the phone which is unsurprising in many ways given that Hobbs did pull the trigger on Dante's father. As well as marking a formal comeback for Johnson's beefed-up character, the film could tee up an exciting start to Fast X: Part 2...depending on how it all goes down of course.

Fast X is in theaters now. You can see Diesel's Instagram post below.