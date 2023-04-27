It looks like the finish line is finally in sight for Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family. With the next installment, Fast X set to race into theaters on May 19 as the "beginning of the end" for the epic, high-octane franchise, it was only a matter of time before fans began to wonder when the saga will officially conclude. And now we have that answer. According to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Diesel was on-hand at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to announce that the final film — titled Fast X Part 2 — will race into theaters in 2025.

Diesel appeared onstage at the film showcase along with cast members Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang to make the announcement. In reflecting on the longevity of the franchise — currently in its third decade — Diesel said “Fast is now the longest running franchise in movie history featuring the same actors playing the same characters.” He then went on to express gratitude for the fans, adding "Thank you for making us, adopting us as a world saga, and we hope to make you proud."

Even though Part 1 is still almost a month away, preparations for Part 2 are already kicking into high gear with the recent announcement that director Louis Letterier, who stepped in to direct Part 1 after the departure of original director Justin Lin, would be remaining in the director's chair for Part 2. The films have previously been described as a two-part finale to the Fast Saga, so having one director on hand to see the story through to the end is a logical choice.

Who Is in Fast X?

Fast X will see Dom Toretto and his extended family take on the villainous Dante (Jason Momoa), a baddie with an old score to settle. Also joining the cast for the tenth installment is Brie Larson, playing a mysterious woman named Tess, as well as legend of the stage and screen Rita Moreno, who will play Dom's grandmother Abuela Torretto. With the story spanning two films, and likely featuring more than one high-speed epic showdown, it's likely Dante's chaos will spill over into Part 2, though of course nothing has been announced or confirmed.

Returning to the franchise for Fast X are Brewster, Rodriguez, Gibson, and Kang as well as Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood and John Cena.

Fast X Part 1 arrives in theaters on May 19. Check out the trailer for the film below: