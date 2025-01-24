The Fast & Furious saga is soon approaching its finale as the filming for the next film in the franchise, Fast X: Part 2, is going full throttle. Franchise star Vin Diesel always keeps fans in the loop with the latest behind-the-scenes developments, sometimes even dealing a healthy dose of nostalgia. Family and friendship is a long-running theme in the franchise and the final chapter is certainly looking to maximize on as many moments as it can. In a new Instagram post, the Riddick star brought back another long-lost family member to the upcoming film, which has fans excited.

In the new post, Diesel stands beside his first car from 2001’s The Fast and the Furious movie, a black 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454. He further teased fans with the caption, “The first FAST car is here! History is being made… If you know, you know.” How Dom’s trusted vehicle makes a return remains a mystery at the moment as fans would remember Dom's original Chevelle blew up in the events of 2009s Fast & Furious. But we are certainly going back to the roots all the way when it comes to the finale of the franchise.

What to Expect From ‘Fast X: Part 2’?

The last film in the franchise, Fast X, left fans on a major cliffhanging note and teased many returning faces in the upcoming sequel. The story will pick up from that point, however, any further plot details are kept tightly under wraps. Nonetheless, the final feature in the franchise will certainly go out with a bang. Reportedly, the finale will span two movies, with Universal pushing for a March 2026 release date. The film has already bagged Louis Leterrier to return for the sequel, with Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel handling the script.

Franchise star Jordana Brewster recently spoke to Collider and expressed her desire to go back to the grit, grime, and grounded storytelling of the original movie. When asked about any "creative itch" she hopes the last film will scratch, Brewster divulged,

“Yeah, big time. I would like to go back to the roots of the first one, kind of like what you were saying with Final Destination. I think it should be back in LA, I think it should be gritty, and I think Mia should go back to being part of a group that's kicking some ass.”

While we wait for more updates on the Fast X: Part 2, check out Diesel’s post above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates. The majority of the Fast franchise, including Fast X, is available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock