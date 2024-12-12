Few names in the entertainment industry know how to deliver satisfying action on the same level as Jason Statham and Alan Ritchson, and last year the two teamed up with a major franchise movie that was critically panned but still made a fortune at the box office. Statham and Ritchson star alongside Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa in Fast X, the 2023 action epic that grossed $700 million at the box office despite holding a score of 56% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Fast X premiered on Peacock last month and has now spent nearly a month in the top 10 charts; this level of success is unparalleled, as most movies and shows get only a few days in the top 10 before something else, be it an original or classic, comes along to replace it.

Justin Lin teamed up with Zach Dean and Dan Mazeau to write the script for Fast X, and Louis Leterrier directed the film. Leterrier is best known for his work on The Incredible Hulk, the 2008 MCU movie featuring Edward Norton in the role of Bruce Banner before he was later replaced by Mark Ruffalo, who is still playing the character to this day. He also teamed up with Jason Statham three years prior for Transporter 2, which was three years after he made his feature directorial debut on the first Transporter movie. Leterrier also recently worked with Omar Sy on three episodes of Lupin, and then he reunited with the actor again in 2022 for The Takedown, the Netflix Original movie that also stars Laurent Lafitte and Dimitri Storoge.

Jason Statham Has Two ‘Fast & Furious’ Movies in the Works

Jason Statham is expected to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in Fast X: Part Two, the 11th Fast & Furious movie which is expected to be the final installment in the franchise. He’ll also star alongside Dwayne Johnson in a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast & Furious spin-off movie that was well-received by both critics and audiences. Red One scribe Chris Morgan, who also wrote the script for the first Hobbs and Shaw movie, recently revealed that he was working on the script for a sequel, but the film has not yet been officially greenlit to start production.

Fast X stars Alan Ritchson and was directed by Louis Leterrier.

