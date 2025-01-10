Not long after Jason Statham’s next movie, A Working Man, was officially announced with a new trailer and poster, another of his movies that also features a Reacher star has returned to streaming charts. Statham features alongside Alan Ritchson in Fast X, the 2023 action blockbuster that grossed $700 million on a $340 million budget. The film has been streaming on Peacock since late last year, even making a run to the top 10 at the beginning of December before falling out of the charts, but now it’s back and currently at the #10 spot at the time of writing. Fast X also stars Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron, and the film sits at scores of 56% from critics and 84% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Dan Mazeua, Justin Lin, and Zach Dean all wrote the script for Fast X, and Louis Leterrier directed the film. Leterrier is no stranger to working with Statham; he made his directorial debut in 2002 on The Transporter, the action thriller that also stars Matt Schulze, and he then proceeded to direct Transporter 2, which dropped in 2005. Shortly after his work with Statham on Transporter 2, Leterrier ventured to the Marvel Universe for one of its earlier MCU movies, The Incredible Hulk, the 2008 superhero tentpole starring Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, who was later recast with Mark Ruffalo. Leterrier is also known for his work on Clash of the Titans, the 2010 sword & sandal action epic starring Liam Neeson and Sam Worthington that found success streaming on Max at the end of 2024.

What Do We Know About Jason Statham’s Next Movie?

Jason Statham’s newest movie, A Working Man, has been set for release on March 28 and follows Levon Cade (Statham), a construction worker who steps back into the life of a vigilante one a local girl vanishes. David Harbour and Michael Peña have both been set with roles in the film, and Sylvester Stallone wrote the screenplay for the film with David Ayer directing. Ayer previously worked with Statham on The Beekeeper, the 2024 action thriller that’s streaming on Prime Video, and Stallone has worked with Statham in years prior on The Expendables franchise, the latest of which is streaming on Starz.

Fast X stars Jason Statham and Alan Ritchson and was directed by Louis Leterrier. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Fast X on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK