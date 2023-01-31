The Fast & Furious franchise has pumped adrenaline through the veins of viewers for over two decades through its perfect blend of electrifying car chases, fiery romance and family-centric storyline. With the tenth installment, Fast X, well on the way, it looks like the saga is set to close with a bang. In a newly unveiled poster for the film, audiences have been teased a look at what's to come for Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his petrol-head family.

The image, which was shared on Diesel's Instagram page, puts Dom front and center as he emerges from the dark into the light. Clutching his signature cross between his fists, Dom is seen bowing his head in what appears to be an intense prayer. The powerful tagline for the poster reads: "The end of the road begins." Whilst this could easily be a reference to Fast X being the last chapter in the series, it feels like it could also lean into the idea that this may be the end for a character or two. The simplicity of this poster feels particularly intentional and depicts a new level of intensity with the small amount of light engulfing Dom's fast acting as the optimism in the dark. Rallying up the excitement around the film, Diesel wrote: "We’re almost there…We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming…"

The Fast X poster is a stark contrast to the previous film which was quite literally a color explosion. This suggests audiences could be looking at a much grittier storyline for the project. Given that the Fast franchise has been known to be just as much about love, loyalty and family as it is about the best in luxury cars, it doesn't feel like too much of a stretch. There is also the added aspect that Dom is now a father with new familial ties to his long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena) so the stakes have never really been higher.

RELATED: 'Fast X': Vin Diesel Shares First Look Image of Michelle Rodriguez on Set

Little is known about the upcoming film but Diesel did tease an insight into his on-screen wife Letty Ortiz's (Michelle Rodriguez) role in the upcoming action epic. In the image shared on the actor's Instagram page, his original ride-or-die is seen looking relaxed as she steps outside presenting a bowl of food in one hand. The avatar marks a notable shift for Letty who is typically seen looking as on edge as her other half which hints the film picks up with the pair having enjoyed a period of familial bliss since F9 - how long said bliss will last is anyone's bet.

In what is shaping up to be an epic swan song for the franchise, Fast X is also set to see a return from Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Statham and Helen Mirren to name a few. Excitingly, Jason Momoa is set to make his debut with a villainous role as part of the movie.

Fast X crashes into theaters on May 19 with a trailer set to drop on February 10. Until then, you can check out the poster below.