The end of the road begins. This May, Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, will hit theaters. The upcoming installment is said to kick-start the “final chapters” of the franchise as it races toward its conclusion. In anticipation of the film’s release, a new poster has been released that mixes the new with the old.

As the Fast & Furious series evolved to include bigger and crazier action set pieces, it's easy to forget where it all began. This brand-new poster does a good job of reminding everyone. At the bottom of the poster, we see four cars lined up with a crowd behind them, ready for a high-octane drag race, in a way that is very reminiscent of the franchise’s roots. But, the poster also celebrates the new. All the main characters loom, both good and bad, above the drag scene. Characters that have been around since the beginning like Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty are given the spotlight alongside newcomers like Jason Momoa’s villainous Dante.

Fast X will see Dom and his family face their toughest challenge yet, the consequences of their own actions. Momoa’s Dante is a dangerous man who is looking for revenge on Dom and anyone else that had a hand in his father’s death, the bad guy from Fast Five. After spending years masterminding a plan, Dante is “determined to shatter this family and destroy everything – and everyone – that Dom loves, forever.” In order to stop Dante’s plan, Dom and his family will have to go on a globe-trotting mission that will take them everywhere from Rome to Antarctica.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Fast X': New Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far

'Fast X' Has an Impressive Cast Lined Up

Beyond Diesel and Rodriguez, Fast X will see many cast members from past films reprise their roles. Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron all return to see the end of the road begin. Additionally, Momoa is not the only one to join the cast. Fast X will also see Brie Larson and Alan Richtson join the good guys as members of the covert Agency. Meanwhile, Daniela Melchior joins as a street racer with a connection to Dom, and Rita Moreno will play Dom’s Abuelita Toretto. Lastly, Leo Abelo Perry joins as Dom’s son and the main target of Dante’s grand plan.

Fast X has been directed by The Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier from a script written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau based on the characters originally created by Gary Scott Thompson. Lin has previously directed five installments in the franchise and wrote F9. Producers on the movie include Neal H. Moritz, Diesel, Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent with executive producers Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback.

Be sure to see Fast X when it hits theaters on May 19. Check out the new poster below, as well as the movie’s trailer: