Rita Moreno, the legendary EGOT winner, had a funny anecdote to share regarding how she got her role in Fast X, the next chapter in the Fast and Furious Saga. In an interview with ET, the actress revealed it was actually her grandson who suggested to Vin Diesel to cast Moreno in the film, which recently released a new poster featuring Diesel's character, Dom Toretto. The conversation between Justin Fisher, Moreno's grandson, and Diesel took place at the afterparty of West Side Story's premiere back in 2021. The young actor had a laugh remembering how she pitched to Diesel the inclusion of his grandmother in the action franchise:

"[Vin and I] caught up and grabbed drinks after the event, and he's so fond of my grandma," Fisher mentioned. "I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her, it's all tone.'"

Diesel, who recently shared the first image of Michelle Rodriguez on the set of the film, has played Toretto on nine occasions, beginning in 2001's The Fast and The Furious. The original film was about illegal car racing, theft and romance. The franchise has come a long way, with submarines coming out of the ice and cars racing in space being featured in more recent chapters of the story. The series has seen plenty of impressive guest stars over the years, including Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, who are joining Moreno in the cast of the upcoming tenth film.

Fast X will see Cipher (Charlize Theron) and Dante (Jason Momoa) teaming up against Toretto's crew after the events of 2021's Fast 9. The upcoming sequel saw a troubled start to its production, when former director Justin Lin left the project during the first week of filming over creative differences with Diesel. Lin was eventually replaced with Incredible Hulk director Louis Leterrier. The new director successfully supervised the remainder of the film's production, which took place from April through August of last year.

Rita Moreno can be currently seen in 80 for Brady, a brand-new comedy opening in theaters nationwide tomorrow, February 3. Directed by Kyle Marvin, the film tells the story of four elderly friends and New England Patriots fans who travel to Houston, so they can see their hero, Tom Brady, playing in 2017's Super Bowl LI. The rest of the friends in the group are played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Sally Field. The movie was first announced back when Brady announced his retirement for the first time in February of 2022. Exactly a year later after the announcement, the film's release coincides with the player´s second and definitive retirement from professional football.

Fast X is set to premiere in theaters on May 19.