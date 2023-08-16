The Big Picture Fast X, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, will be available to stream on Peacock starting in September.

Fast X originally sped into theaters in May of this year. The tenth installment of the franchise, the film took the winding narrative to new heights. Originally starting on the rough streets of Los Angeles' underground racing scene, Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, and his family have overcome the impossible and out-driven every one of their foes. But after Dom and his crew take down a kingpin in Brazil, they will have to face off against his vengeful son Dante, played by Jason Momoa. More dangerous than any enemy they've faced before, Dom will have to face off against Dante before he loses everything and everyone he has ever loved. The new film takes us from Brazil to Rome and even Antarctica and will show new alliances formed and old enemies resurfacing.

Along with Fast X, Peacock will also debut Fast and Furious 6, Fate of the Furious, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on September 15, 2023. Furious 7 will become available on Peacock on October 1, 2023. In addition to these titles, Peacock also features an array of some of the most exciting and talked about films in recent history. Peacock's film collection also includes the record-breaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Wes Anderson's latest film, Asteroid City.

Along with Diesel and Momoa, Fast X also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood among others. The film was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Fast X hits streaming on Peacock beginning September 15, 2023.