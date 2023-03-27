As true Fast and Furious fans will know, Dominic Toretto lives his life a quarter of a mile at a time. The franchise began with street racing, and it's bringing back those drag races with the finish line to the series in sight.

Fast X has been deemed the penultimate film in the Fast saga and, although the franchise has seen some upheaval, the commitment to pulsating action has never wavered for a moment. But as much fun as it is to take a muscle car into space, or attach giant magnets onto the sides of sports vehicles—or even just drive cars out of a plane and land them without a hitch - sometimes the simple stuff is the most exciting.

New director Louis Leterrier, joining the franchise for his first film, was keen to take the film back to its roots having been a fan of the series from its inception. After all, there's something nice about the concept of people driving fast against each other for the thrill of it and nothing else, as he told Total Film.

"As a fan, there’s some stuff that I really wanted back from the franchise – the street races were one. That’s the fun of it all: when you’re the head of a movie series that you’ve admired and have been a fan of for so many years, you get to bring your fantasies to life!"

Jason Momoa Talks Joining the Fast Franchise

Not that the eye-watering nonsensical action will be going anywhere any time soon, as star Jason Momoa, who plays the film's antagonist Dante Reyes, explained. Fast stalwart Michelle Rodriguez described Momoa's Dante as "the best male villain" of the series during an episode of Collider Ladies Night.

Being a newcomer to the Fast franchise, Momoa expressed his delight at the sheer amount of action and stuntwork that he and his fellow cast of actors were given the freedom to do by themselves. "This is full adrenaline… It rules," said Momoa. "Riding around cobblestone streets in Rome that have centuries of wear, so when you stop, you slide… One of our producers was like, 'We’re letting him drive through Rome like that?' I was like, 'Yeah, man!'"

The film will also see the introduction of electric cars to the franchise for the first time, including a Dodge Charger Daytona and the upcoming DeLorean Alpha5. Dominic Toretto will surely have something to say about that, being such a petrolhead. Check out our guide on the cast and characters to see who else is returning for Fast X.

You can check out the official trailer for Fast X below, before the movie races into theatres on May 19: