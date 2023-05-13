Loyal Fast and Furious fans and the world are now strapping in for the start of the end of the road with just days until Fast X revs its way into theaters. The installment is set to open the pages for the final chapters of the franchise with family more prevalent than ever before. Over the course of the past two decades, audiences have witnessed Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto enjoy a heavy dose of the fast life with his chosen family whilst becoming something of a rough-around-the-edges hero of sorts in the process. Unsurprisingly, choosing to step back from life on the road in the name of fatherhood is far from an easy task with a wake of skeletons crawling out of his closet. In a new trailer for the film, one of those skeletons, in particular, has nothing vengeance on his mind with Dom's nearest and dearest on his hit list.

In the new snippet, shared on the official Fast Twitter page, Jason Momoa’s antagonist Dante swears revenge on Dom's family. “Dominic Toretto, you destroyed my family," he says. "Now you’re going to have to watch who you love most die.” The warning is met with a series of adrenaline-fuelled action sequences that put Dom's son and other members of the family in the firing line with him admitting he's "not sure anymore" what to do next. His evident anxiety is clearly justified as in one scene Dom's son screams for help in the passenger seat of Dante's car. However, not all hope is lost for Dom who mocks Dante with effortless confidence when he says, “You made one mistake, you never took my car.” After all, if there is one thing Dominic Toretto can do, it's put pedal to the metal.

Although Momoa's Dante is a new face, his character has a deep-rooted thread connected to an earlier part of the saga. To be more specific, he is the son of kingpin Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who played a central role until his death in Fast Five. Whilst heart-pumping car chases and explosive action sequences sit at the heart of the film, as always, there are overarching themes of loyalty, family and justice at the core. This is also subtly alluded to in the fact that both central characters are doing what they do for their family – be it out of vengeance or out of love. The depth is also expected to carry through a powerful tribute to the late Paul Walker, who starred opposite Diesel as Brian O'Conner, Dom's unbiological brother for life, until his heartbreaking death in 2013. In a truly special nod to Walker's legacy, the actor's daughter Meadow Walker is set to make a cameo appearance in the film.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Fast X' Will Kick Off Three-Part Finale, Says Vin Diesel

The Fast Saga Will End as a Trilogy

Fast X is undoubtedly shaping up to be an epic start to the end of the series. In what can only be good news for die-hard fans of the petrol-fuelled franchise, the film is expected to form part of a seemingly longer road than anticipated. Previously, audiences were under the impression the Fast franchise would close out with two parts, Fast X being the first of those two. However, Diesel shocked fans on the film's red carpet in Rome when he seemingly confirmed the saga would close out as a trilogy.

Fast X drives into theaters on May 19. You can watch the new teaser below.