Fast X is days away from the big screen, and as fans count down the days the makers are consistently hyping them up with new teasers, trailers, and featurettes. The movie looks like everything fans want it to be – there’s a lot of driving, bombs going off, hand-to-hand fights, and a big bad threatening Dom and his family. The Fast franchise is coming full circle.

A new teaser revealed on the official Twitter account of the movie showcases hurdles the crew is about to face. Jason Momoa’s villain Dante looks maniacal as he's cheering for all the explosions. As Cipher notes, “There’s a war coming. The sides are being chosen.” Despite the brewing tension, the teaser is quite fun and full of franchise-staple action as well as comedic moments. The upcoming feature will not only bring a new villain, but will raise the stakes higher while grounding the story in contrast to previous iterations — so no going to space this time around! While superhero set pieces are highly appreciated, it's been a minute since fans had the taste of vehicular action on the big screen.

What is Fast X About?

While the details about the feature are being tightly kept under wraps, the movie is the first of the planned two-part finale, meaning the consequences of Dom’s actions will echo through the next one. What we know for sure is the fact that Dante is the one “waging the war” on Dom and his family. He seems absurd and hell-bent on hurting the crew.

The previously released trailer revealed that he’s the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, played by Joaquim de Almeida, seeking revenge for his father's death during the events of Fast Five. The time gone by has given him all the time to study Dom and target where it’ll hurt him the most. Previously speaking of the movie, Vin Diesel divulged that “we’re all feeling unsure at the moment, even Dom.” Which means that Dante has got the crew at their most vulnerable point.

The feature is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Along with Diesel, the movie features returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19. You can check out the new teaser below: