In about a month’s time, the end of the road begins for Dom and his family. Fast X, the first of the two-part planned finale of the Fast and Furious franchise, will bring Dom face to face with an unthinkable enemy. Starting back in 2001, the franchise has seen a good number of villains that have challenged Dom Toretto and his family only to bite the dust, but Jason Momoa’s Dante is a ghost from the past no one was ready for. A new teaser for the movie released on Twitter only highlights his madness.

The short clip sees Dante mocking and challenging Dom to save who he can. As Han notes, “That madman has declared war on us.” We see a number of cars blowing up in the franchise's signature style and an impending race. While Dante seems eager to blow everything up and hurt Dom in the worst way possible, the latter is seen keeping his calm in the face of the enemy. The clip is full of epic moments that will unfold in the upcoming feature giving fans a good idea of what to expect.

Who is Jason Momoa’s Dante?

The Fast X trailer revealed that Dante is the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, played by Joaquim de Almeida, seeking revenge for his father's death during the events of Fast Five. The trailer recreated some moments to give fans a better picture, and it remains to be seen how much the feature draws from the past. Dante is someone who has studied Dom for a long time and is ready for his ultimate revenge by hurting his family, the way Dom unknowingly did.

In a previous featurette Momoa said of his character, ““I’m playing a villain in probably 10 years, I wanted to bring something that’s haven’t been done yet,” adding, “To face off against Dom and his family you have to be a certain psychotic.” While trailers are only teasing Dante’s madness, the movie will tell the full extent of it as we are yet to see the second part of the franchise finale.

Who Else Stars In Fast X?

The feature is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. The movie stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19. You can check out the new teaser below: