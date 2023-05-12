It seems like we’ll spend some more time with the Fast Family, as Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel seemingly confirmed the highly-anticipated Fast X is the first chapter in a trilogy. Until now, we believed Fast X was part of a two-movie story set to wrap up the Fast Saga, but apparently, Universal will try to squeeze some more mind-blowing racing scenes from our favorite action franchise.

For the past two decades, the Fast & Furious franchise has won a legion of fans by mixing over-the-top car chases with deeply emotional stories revolving around its found family of honorable outlaws. However, since all good things end, Universal decided to end the Fast Saga with a bang by bringing Justin Lin to helm a two-part finale. Since Lin had directed every installment of the saga from The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift to Fast & Furious 6, before returning for F9, the filmmaker felt like the perfect choice to say farewell to Dom Toretto (Diesel) and his family. However, after reports of creative clashes between Lin and Diesel, the director left the project.

Lin was quickly replaced by Louis Leterrier, a filmmaker determined to steer the franchise away from its behind-the-scenes drama and deliver the high-octane story fans so desperately wanted. It seems like Leterrier did an amazing job, as Fast X’s trailers are breathtaking, and the filmmaker has already been asked to also direct Fast 11. And if the trilogy news proves to be true, we should be even more excited about Fast X than we already are since Leterrier's work was so good that Universal decided to extend the last Fast & Furious with one more film.

So far, all we know is that Diesel talked about the trilogy during the red-carpet premiere of Fast X, which happens today, May 12. However, since Diesel is the lead man of Fast & Furious, helping to keep the franchise blowing fans’ minds in front and behind the cameras, there’s little reason to doubt him. Of course, until Universal makes an official announcement, we should take Diesel’s comments with a grain of salt. Still, no one will be sad to get one more Fast & Furious movie before saying goodbye.

What’s Fast X About?

Fast X introduces Jason Momoa as Dante, a dangerous new villain with deep ties to the franchise’s history. That’s because Dante is the son of Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), the drug kingpin who serves as the main antagonist of Fast Five. Since Fast Five is the movie that gave the franchise the heist structure it’s known for, we could say the story is coming full circle with Fast X.

Fast X brings back recurring cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Scott Eastwood.

Fast X arrives in theaters May 19. Check out his comments below: