Tickets for Fast X, the tenth installment in The Fast and The Furious saga, are now available for purchase ahead of tomorrow's first trailer debut. Even though the film won't hit the big screen until May 19, fans can already acquire their preferred seats through their favorite online provider for every major format, including IMAX. Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, who must protect his family from Cipher (Charlize Theron) and her ruthless partner-in-crime, Dante (Jason Momoa). Momoa is making his debut in the franchise, alongside Brie Larson, who will play the role of Tess in the movie.

Justin Lin, who has directed many films in the Fast franchise, was originally set to helm Fast X. During the first week of production, Lin left the project due to creative differences with lead star Diesel. Louis Leterrier, the director of 2008's The Incredible Hulk was brought in to replace Lin and take charge of the rest of the production. The new installment also features the return of Fast and Furious veterans Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson, as the film and its sequel are meant to be the conclusion to the series.

The previous film in the franchise, F9, saw John Cena's first appearance in The Fast and The Furious. The world-famous professional wrestler played Jakob Toretto, Dominic and Mia's estranged brother who works as a master thief and an assassin. The franchise is no stranger to professional wrestlers-turned-actors joining the fray, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson previously played the role of Luke Hobbs in the Fast movies. Johnson would appear in four installments in the series, before having a major disagreement with Vin Diesel that would cause him to leave. The actor starred in his own Fast spinoff franchise alongside Jason Statham with 2019's Hobbs and Shaw, and plans regarding a sequel remain in development.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Fast X': Rita Moreno on How She Got Her Role in Upcoming Sequel

What are the Fast Legacy Trailers?

In order to promote Fast X, Universal Pictures has released of series of Legacy Trailers showcasing previous films in the franchise. The concept of the marketing campaign is cutting new trailers for the movies with a modern style, given how movie ads looked very different in 2001 when the first Fast and Furious movie was released. All installments in the main saga, which doesn't include Hobbs and Shaw, have received the Legacy Trailer treatment ahead of tomorrow's release of Fast X's first trailer.

You can purchase tickets for Fast X via Fandango and check out the legacy trailer for The Fate of the Furious down below.