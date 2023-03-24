A new look at the upcoming Fast X is racing in our direction thanks to TotalFilm Magazine. Through the covers for their latest edition, audiences can check out new stills featuring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, with everything there is to love about the franchise. Dramatic looks, a dreading sense of foreshadowing and shiny cars are all part of the new images, setting the tone for what will be one of the final stories in the Fast Saga. Destiny will arrive for the Toretto family, and this time, cars that can fly into space or sink a submarine might not be enough to save everyone.

The new adventure will see the return of plenty of fan favorites, as Vin Diesel will come back to the role that he has played passionately over the course of two decades. The stakes are becoming more personal for Dominic Toretto's family, as Charlize Theron's Cipher is coming back, and she's not happy about the last confrontation she had with the crew. There's no telling just how much damage the villain will be able to deal this time around, given how she won't be alone when the time comes to confront her rivals. The Toretto family will also have to recruit anyone they can if they want to stop Cipher's plans.

Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa, will support Cipher in her quest of destroying the Toretto crew after the group killed his father in one of their previous heists. The dangerous villain has also a lot of skills behind the wheel, and Momoa himself has described him as a person filled with daddy issues. Momoa is no stranger to bog action blockbusters, as the actor previously portrayed Aquaman throughout numerous chapters of the DC Extended Universe. Street racing is certainly different from ruling the Seven Seas, but Momoa's charisma can shine in any environment he's included in.

The Inspiration Behind Brie Larson's New Character

Another star who forged her action career in superhero blockbusters before joining the Fast Saga is Brie Larson. The Academy Award-winning actress is more than ready to be a part of Toretto's crew, as she will need her character, Tess, to be a valuable ally to the team. During a recent interview, Larson spoke about the unusual inspiration behind the new character, and how she came to be thanks to one of Vin Diesel's family members. Hopefully, Tess' help can ensure that Toretto's family can overcome the challenges that are coming their way without losing anyone else.

You can check out the official trailer for Fast X below, before the movie races into theatres on May 19: