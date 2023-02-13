Super Bowl Sunday is a time when people gather in large groups. It's a communal experience, a shared evening of fun, with the ones closest to you. Your friends. Your family. And the world's most ludicrous (and Ludacris) family just came back to the table for another helping.

The Super Bowl tease comes just 2 days after the world was shown the first official trailer for the long, storied, and frankly bonkers street racing-turned-super spy franchise. The latest look at Fast X, the penultimate edition of the Fast and Furious series, just dropped during the Super Bowl and, while the footage we've seen is mostly familiar, we did get a more concentrated look at the action that awaits us this Spring.

Fast X Has A Very Extended Family

With the film boasting an enormous ensemble cast, the lack of Dwayne Johnson - no doubt still licking his wounds following the Black Adam of the last few months - doesn't seem quite as prevalent as it did in F9. The star power has been amped up considerably with the return of John Cena as Jakob Toretto, plus the addition of Jason Momoa - serving as the primary antagonist - as well as the MCU's Brie Larson, West Side Story's Rita Moreno (as the Toretto grandmother, naturally) and Jack Reacher himself, the gargantuan Alan Ritchson to the Fast Family.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: First ‘Fast X’ Trailer: Jason Momoa Swears Revenge on Vin Diesel’s Family

Of course, the usual suspects are on board too. Alongside Diesel, we'll be joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, and Anna Sawai.

The road to Fast X hasn't all been open highways, though, with the film's third act requiring a major rewrite at the eleventh hour, as director Louis Leterrier recently revealed to Esquire Magazine.

"They said ‘great, because the whole third act is changing. Can you rewrite it tonight?’ I was literally on no sleep," said Leterrier. "I’d been on no sleep for days. Obviously, this was not going to be set in stone. But I was like, ‘okay, yeah, I’ve got some ideas,’ and started writing. And obviously, since the third act was changing, I needed to change the first act. And when you rewrite the third act, and the first act, the second act has to go. So basically I had to on the fly rebuild the airplane."

Fast X is set drift into theaters on May 19, 2023. You can check out the brand-new Super Bowl spot for the upcoming film down below: