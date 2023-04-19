Universal has released a new action-packed trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to start the one-month countdown before Fast X hits theaters. In the best Fast & Furious tradition, the trailer has villains-turned-allies and over-the-top car chases that defy physics for our collective joy.

The new trailer presents the story of Fast X, with Jason Momoa’s Dante going after the Fast Family to get revenge for his father, Hernan Reyes, the drug kingpin that Dom (Vin Diesel) faced off against in Fast Five. As the new movie reveals, Dante witnessed his father’s murder in Brazil and has spent twelve years coming up with the perfect plan to destroy Dom and everyone he loves. So, it’s safe to say the family has never met an adversary so driven and dangerous as Dante, which explains why they’ll need some backup. As the new trailer underlines, Brie Larson is apparently a new member of the Fast Family, with Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), working together with the good guys after acting as the main villain of F9: The Fast Saga.

The trailer also gives us a taste of the adrenaline-inducing set pieces we’ll witness in theaters next month. The previous chapter of the franchise already took Dom and his family to space, and some fans wondered how the franchise could ever top that. Well, the answer is Fast X, which is filled to the brink with explosions and fistfights as Dom and his team do everything they can to stop Dante before he burns the whole world to the ground.

When Is Fast X Coming to Theaters?

Fast X brings back recurring cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Scott Eastwood. Besides Momoa and Larson, the newcomers' cast also includes The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, and Puerto Rican legend Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother.

Fast X is the first chapter of a two-part story that’s set to bring the franchise to an end. After co-writing and directing F9, Justin Lin was set to helm both parts of the Fast Family final adventure. However, after disagreements on set, Lin quit the director’s chair, being replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk).

Fast X drives into theaters on May 19. Check out the new trailer and the movie’s official synopsis below.