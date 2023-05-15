It might be the beginning of the end for Dom and his family, but it's going to be a long ride. The final trailer for Fast X has arrived, and it promises an action-packed thrilling ride. The Vin Diesel-led franchise has been entertaining fans for over a decade now and will continue with its last leg of movies for the foreseeable future. The upcoming feature will kick off the events that Dom will have to face to save his family before they all can rest on their laurels.

The new trailer takes us back to Los Angeles in 2001, where local kids Dom and Brian turn into street racers and then hijackers. It takes us down memory lane with a montage of big set pieces and drops in the key information about Dante’s existence. The trailer showcases how the crew violates the laws of “God and gravity” when it comes to high-octane stunts but also promises that “days when one man behind the wheel of a car can make a difference are over.”

What to Expect from Fast X

Fast X is just the beginning of the end for what was assumed to be a two-part finale. However, recently Diesel alluded to the possibility of a third part of the final chapter to close the franchise. The movie has fans hyped to see the high-octane vehicular action once again on the big screen, with the family reuniting to support Dom to face a nemesis the likes of which we haven’t seen before.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Fast X' Will Kick Off Three-Part Finale, Says Vin Diesel

As the trailer teases, Jason Momoa’s Dante is a nemesis that’s coming to hit Dom where it hurts the most. It remains to be seen how far the family will go to keep each other safe as the stakes rise. Expect to see some key moments to unfold that we’ve been expecting for years like justice for Han, the Letty and Cipher face-off, and a farewell to Paul Walker.

The feature is directed by Louis Leterrier from a script by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau. Along with Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, the movie features returning cast members Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood. Further rounding off the cast are Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron, along with Brie Larson as Tess, Alan Richtson as Aimes, Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita.

Fast X arrives in theaters on May 19. You can check out the final trailer below: