The first official trailer for the next installment in the long and storied Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X, has finally been released, showcasing the crazy action and family drama that has become synonymous with the Vin Diesel led blockbuster series. The trailer for the film debuts just a few months ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on May 19, 2023, with Fast X set to be the first part of the two-film conclusion to the series.

Having started filming in April 2022, this first look of Fast X gives us a look at the story of the film, which will flesh out the backstory of series lead Dom Toretto, played once again by Vin Diesel, building off the brotherly conflict between Dom and Jakob Toretto (John Cena). Other new cast members attached to this focus on the Toretto family include Hollywood legend Rita Moreno playing Dom's grandmother and Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad).

This first look also gives us a feel for some of the crazy stunts that have become a cornerstone of the series. While many of the finer details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, this new look at the upcoming movie finally gives the fans a feel for what to expect.

Image via Universal Pictures

With Fast X set to kick off a two-part finale of the over two-decade-old series, it only makes sense that the characters from all across the long, storied, and crazy franchise are set to make appearances in the upcoming film. These returning cast members include the previously mentioned Diesel and Cena as well as Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, and Anna Sawai. Diesel has also made it clear that he is trying heavily to get Dwayne Johnson to return to reprise his role as Hobbs. Diesel has also previously confirmed Cardi B to be returning for the final story. As for series debuts, Aquaman star Jason Momoa will serve as the film's main villain with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) also attached to the project.

Fast X is set to arrive in theaters on May 19, 2023. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film down below.