We are days away from Fast X, the fan-favorite franchise is nearing its end and is certainly doubling down on all the action and emotion for the fans. The franchise has been popular for its high-octane vehicular stunts and the upcoming feature is going to showcase some big set pieces that are certain to blow your mind. The penultimate film in the franchise has already teased Jakob’s cannon car, a street race between Dom and his nemesis Dante in the trailer and now in a new featurette explores how one of the big chase scenes was achieved.

The movie previously teased a clip that features Dom on a run where two helicopters are behind him on a highway. In the new clip Jack Gill, 2nd unit stunt coordinator broke down the making of the scene. He explains, “We’re on a locked down highway, big highway with two lanes on each side.” Further, elaborates “And these two helicopters coming in on either side and they skewer into the side of Dom’s car and try pick him up. But Dom keeps fighting them like crazy and as he gets back to hit one last time, he hits and jumps from one freeway over to the other freeway. Lands on the other side, helicopters land in a mid-burning haul behind him.” The scene sounds simple but the explosive mechanics behind constructing the scene is fascinating.

The Fast & Furious Franchise Is Known For Its Larger-Than-Life Stunts

The explosions and stunts aren’t easy to achieve but the franchise has always managed to bring a bigger and better experience for fans and this instance is no different. It is not easy to sustain a big action franchise with international appeal for such a long time but the Fast team has maintained and built upon each set piece over the years, the upcoming feature will certainly have numerous callbacks. Given this chase has already been teased most certainly the movie will have another big set piece to amaze the audience during the final moments of the feature.

Jason Momoa Is a Formidable Villain

Dante is one of the crazier villains of the franchise and is seen constantly blowing up things and riding a bike in Rome. Fans should buckle up for a ride of a lifetime with the upcoming Fast X. Given Dante has studied Dom and knows him very well, Dom will have to up his game to protect his family. The upcoming feature casts Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodrigues, Charlize Theron, Chris Ludacris, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and more.

The end of the road begins May 19. You can check out the new featurette below: