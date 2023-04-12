For over two decades, the Fast and Furious saga has made family the beating heart of its story. Undoubtedly, over the course of twenty years, real friendships were forged on the set of these films with adrenaline-filled adventures and new heights reached for car fanatics everywhere. However, the Fast franchise was shaken forever following the heartbreaking death of star Paul Walker back in 2013 following a devastating car accident. The decision was ultimately made to give Walker's Brian O'Conner an honorary send-off – with his brothers Cody and Caleb stepping in to film the remaining scenes making Furious 7 a powerful swan song to the actor and character alike. With the franchise now wrapping up for good and Fast X serving as the first half of the closing chapter, it's clear Paul's memory plays a crucial role in it. In memory of the actor, star Vin Diesel shared a touching tribute on social media.

In an Instagram post the Dom Toretto actor shared a piece of fan artwork that centers around Brian. Featuring images from the character over the years in primarily black and white, the montage carefully positions Dom so he is looking up at Walker's character in a heaven-like portrayal. It also brandishes the Fast 10 (a.k.a Fast X) logo in what appears to be a nod to the actor forever remaining as the heart and soul of the story. "The fan art that you all create is nothing short of amazing," Diesel captioned the post. "We have been blessed to have an audience that has embraced our saga on such a deep level. Only a month away from part one of the finale…Hope to make you proud!" He also went on add a string of hashtags including one for "family" and another for "brotherhood."

The Franchise Will Pay Tribute To Brian O'Conner

The post comes after Diesel confirmed the action-packed finale will undoubtedly feature a touching tribute to Walker. "That moment in 2013 when the world was struggling with his loss, the studio made a very bold and righteous and daring decision to keep Brian O’Conner alive," he told Total Film Magazine. "I will give you this without spoiling anything: I couldn’t imagine this saga ending without truly saying goodbye to Brian O’Conner." In his F7 send-off, Brian is seen parting ways with his ride-or-die Dom at a fork in the road after deciding to trade the fast life for the family one. The beautiful moment was cemented in history with Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's powerful ballad "See You Again" blaring on as the two cars speed off. Although Diesel did not share any subsequent details on Brian's Fast X farewell, if his original goodbye in Furious 7 is anything to go off, it is sure to be a tear-jerking moment.

Although Fast X is sure to have its emotional moments, overall it is shaping up to be an action extravaganza that pulls on all the best parts of the franchise so far. Promising exhilarating rides and slightly outrageous races, the film is set to see Dom and his family confronted with a demon or two from the past and arguably his most dangerous threat to date putting the lives of everyone he loves on the line. As with all of the Fast movies, the Louis Leterrier outing has some weighty star power behind it with Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Chris Bridges, Brie Larson and Jason Mamoa just a few of the names on the roster.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19. You can see Diesel's post and a trailer for the film below.