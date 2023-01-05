Now, more than 20 years after the first installment of the improbable action series was released, Vin Diesel has taken to social media to tease fans ahead of the arrival of the first trailer for Fast X. Posting on his Instagram earlier, Diesel shared an image of himself in character as Dominic Toretto, captioning the photograph: "Trailer launch next month…#FastX". The upcoming film serves as a precursor to the finale of the series, part one of a double bill intended to round off the franchise.

As is custom with a Fast and Furious film, a gigantic ensemble cast — or FAMILY — has been put together. Returning to the gang include Sung Kang as Han, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Ludacris as Tej, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Dame Helen Mirren as Queenie, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey.

Fast X also introduces Jason Momoa as the latest villain with nefarious plans that the gang of enterprising street racers-turned-secret agents must deal with. Momoa has previously spoken about joining the franchise, describing his character as a "very flamboyant bad boy." He is joined by Rita Moreno who will be playing the matriarch of the Toretto clan, Dom's grandmother, while Brie Larson also debuts as a character named Tess.

Image via Universal

Surprises will also be in store, as is custom for the franchise, and, among others, John Cena has been rumored to be appearing, reprising his role as Jakob Toretto, Dom's (of course) long-lost brother, who the crew bested at the conclusion of Fast 9, giant magnets and all, before hinting at a "babyface turn" for the character played by the legendary wrestler. Franchise stalwart Jason Statham made a cameo appearance in a post-credits scene at the end of F9 and he might also be in play.

Diesel has hinted that there is too much ground to cover in just one film, hence the need for Louis Leterrier to split the film in half to make sure the final story is told correctly.

As you know, we get to travel to all these wonderful places. And they’re part of the reason why Fast [and Furious] 10 has to be broken into two different movies — it’s because there’s so much ground to cover. And there’s so many places in so many locations in the world that we have to visit.

The Fast franchise has grossed over $6.6 billion since its inception in 2001, becoming one of Universal's most valuable properties. Furious 7, released in 2015, is the tenth-highest-grossing film of all time.

Fast X is due to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.