Less than a month after it sped into theaters, Fast X is officially coming to digital. That's right, family, Fast X is going to be available to purchase on Vudu starting on June 9, 2023. Along with its release to Vudu, the digital media platform will also be releasing a 10-film bundle to its platform, so you can catch up on all the Fast and Furious lore.

Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast and Furious franchise, hit theaters just last month on May 19. Starring Vin Diesel in his iconic role of Dominic Toretto, the film shows Dom up against seemingly impossible odds when he faces a new foe, the erratic and fantastic Dante Reyes, played by the always charming Jason Momoa. The film is the first of a two-part finale that will conclude the main Fast and Furious series.

The film premiered in theaters to strong box office numbers internationally, despite lagging domestically. Fast X continues to speed past major milestones at the worldwide box office despite running out of gas against competition like The Little Mermaid domestically. Fast X's underwhelming performance in the US has no doubt influenced the push to streaming but the film might just shine better with the context of the series' entire oeuvre.

Image via Universal

Bringing All Ten Films Home, to the Family

The Fast and Furious franchise was spawned over 20 years ago, with the 2001 film The Fast and the Furious. The film, which starred Diesel alongside Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez among other franchise mainstays, was a bit more low-key than the latest follow-up films, which have featured, among other things, some battling nuclear submarines. The cast of the series has expanded over time, incorporating many fan-favorite characters over its two-decade run, including Ludacris' Tej Parker, Jason Stathom's Deckard Shaw, and Rita Moreno's iconic Abuelita Toretto. Fast X was directed by Louis Leterrier.

Vudu is a video-on-demand streaming service from Fandango. Unlike other streaming services, which offer a rotating library of content, Vudu offers films and television series to rent or buy. The service has a library of over 200,000 titles and offers an array of bundles as well as various free titles.

You will be able to purchase Fast X on Vudu starting on June 9, 2023. The film will be available in SD, HD, and UHD and will cost $24.99. Alternatively, you can buy Vudu's 10-film bundle, which costs $99.99.