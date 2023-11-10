The Big Picture Dungeons & Dragons fans are in for a treat with the launch of three new series including comedy, long adventure, and culinary programs.

Celebrity guest players like Seth Green and Patton Oswalt will join Matthew Lillard in the comedy series Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!

Encounter Party offers a high-fantasy adventure spread across 22 episodes, with seven players guided by Brian David Judkins as Dungeon Master.

This is turning out to be a great year for Dungeons & Dragons fans: First, we got to see the incredibly fun Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in cinemas, and for those who are craving some good old campaigns, the Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures FAST channel is launching a new series titled Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!, and Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at the series.

Comedy will be the driving force of the adventures in Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! In the show, celebrity guest players will play standalone campaigns along with series co-creator Matthew Lillard (Five Nights At Freddy's). The perfect spot for casual and seasoned players, the series will encourage its players to tickle their funny bone with their improvisation skills, and guests include Seth Green (Family Guy), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3), Skeet Ulrich (Scream VI), Deborah Ann Woll (Daredevil) and Patton Oswalt (The Sandman). The series will air twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific.

Improvisation is also welcome in the episodes of Encounter Party. The difference here, however, is that seven players will gather twice a week to play a long, high-fantasy adventure that will spread across 22 episodes. Brian David Judkins serves as Dungeon Master and executive producer and he’ll guide six players from the high seas to the dangerous streets of Baldur’s Gate. You’ll be able to follow the campaign on Tuesdays & Fridays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific.

The Great 'Dungeons & Dragons' Bake Off Is Coming to Foodies

Last but not least, the most unusual show on the slate is Heroes’ Feast – a series that mixes Dungeons & Dragons and culinary programs. Taken straight from the D&D cookbook, the show will feature Chef Mike Haracz and actor/filmmaker Sujata Day (Insecure) as they prepare otherworldly dishes, cocktails and desserts along with special guests. You can catch up with it on Mondays & Wednesdays at 9PM Eastern & Pacific.

Of course, D&D fans' watchlist is not limited to the three new series. The Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures channel will also include the classic 1980s animated series that made fans out of several kids and adolescents some decades ago, as well as other celebrated titles like Rivals of Waterdeep, High Rollers, DesiQuest and others.

The Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures FAST channel is a free, ad-supported channel available within Amazon Freevee and Plex. Before the three new series premiere, the channel has been running previews of legacy Dungeons & Dragons content in order to get RPG fans hyped up. You can watch clips from the three new shows on the D&D Beyond YouTube channel.

You can also laugh out loud with our exclusive Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! clip below: