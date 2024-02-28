The Big Picture Glenn Ford, known as the fastest gun in Hollywood, was a celebrated actor in Westerns and comedies in Hollywood's Golden Age.

Despite being Canadian, Ford became a top box office draw known for his rugged appearance and natural riding and shooting skills.

Ford's career spanned nearly 50 years, starring in iconic films such as 3:10 to Yuma and winning accolades for both comedic and dramatic roles.

There is no shortage of movie cowboys on the silver screen; some are more believable than others. Gary Cooper, for example, was a great trick rider, and so was Gene Autry. These actors thrived in Hollywood for their authenticity, and audiences loved them for it. Western films of this era thrived on the actors' ability to embody the American cowboy. So much of their persona was tied to their ability to rope, ride, and shoot. In some respects, they were real cowboys who walked the walk and talked the talk. But out of all the movie cowboys to ever clear leather with their six-gun, there was one that was faster than all the others.

3:10 to Yuma (1957) Broke small-time rancher Dan Evans is hired by the stagecoach line to put big-time captured outlaw leader Ben Wade on the 3:10 train to Yuma but Wade's gang tries to free him. Release Date August 7, 1957 Director Delmer Daves Cast Glenn Ford , Van Heflin , Felicia Farr , Leora Dana , Henry Jones Runtime 92 Minutes Writers Halsted Welles , Elmore Leonard Studio(s) Columbia Pictures Distributor(s) Columbia Pictures

Who Was Glenn Ford, the Fastest Gun in Hollywood?

Gwyllyn Samuel Newton Ford, more commonly known as Glenn Ford, was a highly celebrated Canadian-American actor. He was often billed as "the fastest gun in Hollywood," able to draw in 0.4 seconds according to The Virginia-Pilot, and the perfect star for films such as The Fastest Gun Alive. Ford was famous during Hollywood's Golden Age and one of the biggest box office draws between 1940 and 1960, a career that spanned nearly fifty years. Ford was known for playing an ordinary, everyday man in unusual circumstances. He is best known for his Western and comedy roles, receiving three Golden Globe Nominations for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Ford may have played the rugged American cowboy, but he was Canadian (he later relinquished his citizenship). He was born May 1, 1916, in a sleepy little town, Sainte-Christine-d'Auvergne, Quebec, Canada. He had a humble beginning with his father, Newton Ford, working as an engineer for the Canadian Pacific Railway, according to his biographer Peter Ford, in his 2011 book, Glenn Ford: A Life. In 1922, at six, Ford and his parents emigrated from Canada to California, eventually settling in Santa Monica. He was a long way away from those cold Canadian winters! His father would find work with the Venice Electric Tram Company, where he worked as a motorman. Ford would develop his acting chops in his high school drama productions at Santa Monica High School, where he would work with future actor and screenwriter James Griffith. Upon graduating in 1934, he found a home among local theater groups where he could continue practicing his craft. He took odd jobs to support himself. Two essential things happened here. First, he would work for the famous comedy entertainer Will Rogers, who would teach him horsemanship. The second is that his employment as an every-man would come to define his on-screen persona. As his father told him, "It's all right for you to try to act, if you learn something else first. Be able to take a car apart and put it together. Be able to build a house, every bit of it. Then you'll always have something."

Glenn Ford Never Saw Himself as an Actor

Close

Ford's father's advice was sound. Even Ford himself had doubts about his ability to find work as an actor. In an interview with Dina Di Mambro, "I never thought I would become an actor. I never gave it a second thought because a long time ago, I was told I wasn't the type," The slight led Ford to take work as an assistant stage manager for Tallulah Bankehead. The position required that Ford understudy several roles for the production in case an actor didn't show up, which Ford found silly. "I don't know how it is now, but the assistant stage manager had to understudy several parts. You had to be ready to go on at any time if the actor couldn't make it to the play. I didn't think anything of it. I suddenly realized that the fellow who didn't show up was getting about fifty-times more money than I was getting," he laughs. "So I thought, 'this is silly,' and became an actor. I certainly never thought I'd wind up in motion pictures. That was far beyond anything I'd ever dreamed of."

In 1939, Ford signed on to Columbia Pictures, where he would go on to perform in B movies like My Son Is Guilty (1939). He went on to other "B" movies, such as Convicted Woman (1940) and Men Without Souls (1940). His big break came with the film Heaven with a Barbed Wire Fence (1939), written by the incomparable Dalton Trumbo. The film caught the attention of director James Cromwell, who cast him in So Ends Our Night (1941), where he played a 19-year-old German exile on the run in Nazi-Occupied Europe. The film was quite successful and would take him on a whirlwind press tour, with some 35 interviews, according to Peter Ford, all of which gave him glowing reviews regarding his performance. The New York Times's Bosley Crowther described his performance like this, "Glenn Ford, a most promising newcomer, draws more substance and appealing simplicity from his role of the boy than anyone else in the cast." The rest is history, as they say.

Glenn Ford's ability to ride in shooting made him extremely castable in Westerns. He loved making westerns, and it made a lot of sense. His rugged, masculine exterior and post-war sensibilities made him a fan favorite; he looked perfectly natural atop a horse or shooting down his enemies. Surprisingly, however, it was for comedic and dramatic roles that he received the most accolades. In 1961, he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for performing in Frank Capra's comedy film Pocket Full Of Miracles. He starred alongside the incomparable Bette Davis, where he played the New York City Gangster Dave The Dude. His effortless on-screen style and relaxed performance gave the role an authenticity much admired by his colleagues. Perhaps most amusingly, he appeared alongside Christopher Reeve in the 1978 film Superman as Clark Kent's father, Johnathan Kent.

Glenn Ford had an incredible career, with five films selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress. Gilda (1946), The Big Heat (1953), Blackboard Jungle (1955), 3:10 to Yuma (1957), and Superman (1978) were all selected for being culturally, historically, and aesthetically significant to American film. He retired from acting in 1991 at age 75 due to heart problems. Sadly, he would suffer minor strokes, leaving the once robust actor frail until he died in August 2006 at the age of 90.

3:10 to Yuma is available to rent on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON APPLE TV+