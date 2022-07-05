Who is the fastest superhero? A debate that has been raging on for decades. New characters are constantly introduced into the conversation, and it's always a difficult thing to gauge. How does one judge speed? You can look at certain feats heroes have accomplished, but at the end of the day it might just come down to the eye test.

Since the list of speedsters is long, to narrow it down this will only include characters who have shown the ability to run on foot, so no flying. That means some entries people would have on this list, like Thor, Captain Marvel, and Silver Surfer, will not be here. However, characters who have shown can do both, like Shazam and Superman, will be.

Quicksilver, Marvel's Answer to The Flash

Quicksilver may be the second most popular speedster in comics, rivaling only The Flash. Quicksilver has actually had two adaptations in superhero movies, once by Evan Peters in Fox's X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), where he had that iconic kitchen scene that really showcased his speed, as everything was slowed around him.

The other is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Quicksilver is played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). Less popular, but probably because this version of Pietro didn't last long. Regardless, there aren't many things this speedster can't do.

Shazam, The Speed of Mercury

In Shazam's name, each letter stands for an ability granted to Billy Batson by an ancient Greek or Roman mythological hero. His speed is that of Mercury the Roman god (Hermes in Greek mythology). Since his powers derive from a deity, his speed is equal in both running and flying.

Shazam might be the one hero on this list that a lot of people would overlook when it comes to speed, but he can keep up with the likes of Superman. Yet, that somehow doesn't make him the fastest on the list.

Makkari, The Eternal

In the comics, Makkari is represented as a man, but in the recent MCU installment, The Eternals (2021), Makkari is played wonderfully by Lauren Ridloff. Each Eternal is granted one power that they specialize in, but in the comics, Makkari is obsessed with speed, and actual siphons off his other abilities to make himself faster.

In the movie, Marvel gives us maybe the best live-action fight sequence for any speedster when Makkari takes on Ikaris. Shown breaking the sound barrier in the scene, she is moving so fast and changing direction effortlessly, it really does look like she is flying at one point.

Superman, Faster Than a Speeding Bullet

Superman is Superman. He is going to be on every list that ranks superheroes by speed, strength, durability, endurance, etc. You name it, he's on it. Of course, Superman is much, much faster than a regular old bullet.

The Man of Tomorrow has raced The Flash several times and has always been able to keep up with him. In the comics, Superman flies and surpasses the speed of light and eventually even reaches the "limits of existence." However, since flight isn't something to be considered, it's most important to note he rivals Flash's speed.

Barry Allen & Wally West, The Fastest Men Alive

DC Comics themselves has Wally West ranked slightly ahead of Barry Allen, but toss that aside for now, it's a tie between the two best versions of The Flash. The reason The Flash is so powerful is his connection to the Speed Force, it's where he draws his power from.

Barry Allen created the Speed Force and is able to reverse time and alter reality itself. However, Wally West uses the Speed Force to its most optimal ability, he is able to enter and exit the Speed Force at will, unlike Barry. Barry may have the most knowledge, but Wally has the most skill.

