Fat City, John Huston’s excellent film about small-time boxers, pulls its title from an old slang term: going to Fat City is making it big, living comfortably, and having a good and successful life. Leonard Gardner, who wrote the screenplay and the potent novel it was based upon, uses the phrase ironically—nobody in Fat City will make it to Fat City. They’re stuck in their own unsuccessful lives, burdened by the pain of normalcy. Like Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, Raging Bull, Fat City is a boxing film that’s hardly about boxing. It’s about boxers, sure, but the actual boxing that these athletes do is ultimately inconsequential. What’s more important is what happens between the rounds, when life itself is as formidable an opponent as any gloved-up heavyweight standing across the ring.

Billy Tully (Stacy Keach) is a boxer who’s a bit past his prime. He was once pretty good, showing plenty of promise, but he never made it pro. Like Marlon Brando’s often-mimicked monologue in On the Waterfront, Tully knows he “coulda been somebody.” Only he isn’t, and now he has to face the fact that a “regular” life is all that’s left for him. Through Tully’s futile attempt at returning to the boxing spotlight, and through a parallel storyline in which a hot, young up-and-comer named Ernie (Jeff Bridges) attempts to make a name for himself, Fat City finds a tragedy in the quietude of a normal and banal life.

At an otherwise vacant gymnasium, Tully meets Ernie Munger and is impressed by the young man’s ability. The two men spar and once he hears that Ernie has no formal boxing experience, Tully suggests he take to the ring and see what he can do. Ernie initially doesn’t seem all that interested, and as the film progresses, he continues to be easily misdirected by life’s other obstacles. Once he loses his first public fight—and learns that his girlfriend, Faye (Candy Clark), is pregnant—he all but abandons his ambitions to box. He is young, optimistic, and headstrong. Nothing has yet pushed him towards the type of suffocating melancholy that rules Tully’s life.

A particularly troubling decade that included the dissolution of his fighting career, a nasty divorce, and an inability to keep a steady job has pushed Tully into a deep depression that he medicates with rampant alcohol use. He holds onto the past as if it’s all that matters. Living his life as a day laborer, doing back-breaking work harvesting vegetables, Tully’s life is unrecognizable from the dreams of stardom he once held. When he begins a romance with Oma (Susan Tyrrell), a regular customer at a bar he frequents, it’s hard not to question what the two see in each other. They don’t seem to have anything in common apart from their misery and alcoholism. Oma, like Tully, is lost and wounded, with a string of failed marriages anchoring her towards a sullen and empty life.

Throughout the film, the couple’s misery pervades every scene that they share. The two get loaded, argue, and grow even more distant. Oma’s boyfriend (Curtis Cokes) has been in prison for the past few months and a sense of jealousy plagues Tully at the boyfriend’s mention. Why are these two together? What possible positivity could either bring into the other’s life? Each prefers to talk about their own past—their failures coming up far more often than their successes—and the two seem to enjoy wallowing in their mutual misery. Oma often rants about the aimlessness of the town and its inhabitants. She considers them all to be losers, herself included. While nothing particularly dreadful ever happens here, the stagnancy is bad enough. They dream of better lives but cannot obtain them.

That Tully wants to make a comeback is one of Fat City’s crucial plot points. He trains for a personal resurgence, only to be told that, due to his age, there’s a minimal likelihood that he could pull a sizable crowd with a comeback fight. Still, Tully hangs on to the thought that simply by boxing he can escape the overwhelming sense of normalcy that fails to give his life any meaning. By returning to fighting, he can become somebody - or so he thinks. When he’s given the opportunity to fight an older boxer named Lucero (Sixto Rodriguez), each fighter takes a beating and although Tully eventually wins the fight, he finds that his winnings are only $100. While it’s not entirely clear if his pull was weak due to his lack of notoriety and relevancy as a fighter, or if because his manager, Ruben (Nicholas Colasanto), simply cheated him, the result is the same: he can’t make a living off this anymore. He gets beaten to hell, only to get a lousy hundred bucks as a reward.

Ernie, meanwhile, shows his face here and there. The genius of Fat City juxtaposes these two men together, with the results of their initial informal sparring match offering literary significance. Ernie not only literally beats Tully in the match, but he also proves to be a replacement of sorts for Tully. If Tully is completely out of his prime, Ernie’s at the peak of his. Tully’s earnest praise of Ernie’s sparring skills convinces him to give boxing a go. He’s a young man that doesn’t recognize that his own fortune provides him with two of life’s most invaluable resources: youth and promise. By the end of the film, Ernie’s got an unknown future ahead of him while Tully’s future is already written. Fresh off a victorious fight, Ernie is accosted by Tully, who’s drunk out of his mind. Tully congratulates the young man, then follows with a backhanded insult: “You only win decisions...ya know how many KO’s I had in a row?” At his most pitiable, Tully stands in the street with an unlit cigarette dangling from his lip, boasting about his past that's no longer relavent. “You’ve got everything going for you, ya know that?”, he drunkenly mumbles, barely getting the words out of his mouth.

There’s no tragic final fight that knocks Tully out for good, no climactic brawl that puts him out of commission from boxing. He abandons the sport, not only because he’s no longer very good at it, but because he sees little to gain from it. Tully’s tough enough to scrap with seasoned boxers of comparable age, but nobody really gives a damn about him anymore. He has no true friends, works a dull and arduous job, and continues an insincere relationship completely void of passion. He’s left empty and alone, replaced in the ring by Ernie and replaced in his relationship by Earl.

It’s the banality of his life that leads to his downfall. He succumbs to self-destructive habits while mourning his glory days as an amateur boxer. Would he have made a serious name for himself as a professional? He seems to think so, perpetually blaming his manager for mishandling his last actual fight so many years ago. Mediocrity isn’t something he can accept. He can’t see his potential as something he has lost or squandered. Instead, he sees it as something that was taken from him. He dreams of making it to Fat City and instead gets a one-way ticket to Palookaville. His life as a day laborer—as a regular Joe—is too much for him to handle and so he becomes lost, miserable, and aimless.

It seems that John Huston was destined to make this adaptation. As a teenager, Huston had a short-lived career as an amateur boxer that was ended abruptly by a broken nose. In a sense, the filmmaker’s life overlaps with Tully’s. Both were boxers that had promise, both were good (but not good enough), and both had their careers as fighters cut short. In a different life, Huston could have ended up like Tully—beaten, hopeless, insignificant. Instead, he found success as a writer, and eventually a director, since which he’s become one of the most acclaimed American filmmakers of the 20th Century. The poignancy of Huston’s meditation on mediocrity nevertheless remains. Here is a picture about a man’s downfall that doesn’t end in melodrama or operatic consequences, but in quietude. He doesn’t crash and burn like Raging Bull’s Jake LaMotta (Robert De Niro). He simply fizzles out, like a disappointing firework that dissipates into a puff of unentertaining smoke.

In the end, Tully is left with nothing, begging Ernie to grab a drink together just for a bit of company. All he wants is an hour, maybe two, in which the two can sit together and connect. Ernie’s tired from a fight, and he’s got a family to go home to, but when Tully desperately insists, he agrees. The film ends with an achingly melancholic tone, as Tully futilely attempts to make conversation with Ernie. The young man readies to leave, and Tully looks around: there, at the far side of the room, are large groups of people playing games of pool, chatting vivaciously, and simply enjoying the moment. They’re only a few yards away, but they might as well be on a different planet, for Tully simply can’t reach them. With desperation in his eyes, he begs for Ernie to stay just a while longer. Ernie does, and the men sit in complete silence as the credits roll over them.

For Tully, making it to Fat City is simply a fantasy. His life is empty now and any chance he had at escaping it is gone. He’s lost his fighting career, his marriage, and any recognizable semblance of a happy life. Oma, too, is trapped in her own inadequacy. Earl, her saint-hearted boyfriend, is back from prison, but she’s not any better off. Is there anybody that could give her a different life? Would Tully’s improbable success at making a comeback have given her a glance at glamour? Probably not. Ernie, on the other hand, has it all: a wife, a child, a chance at a boxing title. What will he make of it? Will he fade away into nothing, as Tully had nearly a decade prior? As the last moments of Fat City linger on the two men, ten-ish years apart and probably more similar than either recognizes, the answer isn’t clear. What’s made certain is how quickly dreams fade, and how quickly one is awakened to the reality of the boring and normal life that awaits them. These two men are opposite figures in a fun-house mirror—one full of promise, and one whose promise has all been spent. It’s the tragedy of an everyday occurrence, the painful bite of mediocrity a too-common ailment.