The Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Fatal Affair’ Delivers Cheesy Domestic Thriller Realness

If you put good actors that I have heard of in a domestic thriller genre, give it a juicy title like Deadly Love or Sensual Graveyard, and score their forbidden love turned violent obsession with “a throwback song distorted into ominous tones,” not only will I watch your film, but I will love your film. I will shout about your film from the rooftops. I am a “cheesy, suspenseful, character-driven domestic thriller” stan, and I don’t care who knows it. For all of these reasons, I am beyond excited to present the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Fatal Affair.

Fatal Affair (man, what a title!) follows the “happy couple” of Stephen Bishop and Nia Long. It sure seems like Long has the perfect life — a nice job, an enormous house overlooking water (why does every one of these films’ characters have an enormous house overlooking water, oh yeah, that’s right, it’s because I love it), and a partner who loves her. But does she love him back? The reappearance of Omar Epps, an impassioned ex-flame, upends what she thought her answer was. And during Long and Epps’ reconnection, the beginnings of an affair occur. An affair that could turn… fatal? Judging by Epps’ burgeoning obsession and erratic, violent behavior, the answer is “Yes, please, but I bet Long will save the day and I will jump off of my couch and cheer!”

Director Peter Sullivan (whose last film was called Secret Obsession, thank God) has not appeared to reinvent or deconstruct the wheel of the ’90s domestic thriller the way that, say, Leigh Whannell did with The Invisible Man. Instead, he seems to give us something right down the middle, with his actors Long and Epps (who’ve delivered iconic performances in works like Boyz n the Hood and Juice) along for the cheesy ride and thensome. This is the kind of Netflix joint you’ll watch while drinking wine and shouting at the screen, and it is the kind of Netflix joint that is for me. Don’t we all deserve some joy every once and awhile?

Check out the trailer and synopsis for Fatal Love below. The film comes to Netflix July 16, and I will simply watch the shit out of it. For more from the streaming service, check out our favorite movies now streaming on Netflix.