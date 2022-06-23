Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman have joined the cast of the Fatal Attraction series, Paramount+ announced. They will join the previously announced ensemble cast that includes Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, and Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher.

The Fatal Attraction series is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller of the same name by director Adrian Lyne. The movie cast Michael Douglas as Dan Gallagher, Glenn Close as Alex Forrest, Anne Archer as Beth Gallagher, and Ellen Hamilton Latzen as Ellen Gallagher. The new series will explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

Jirrels will star as Ellen Gallagher, Dan and Beth’s daughter. She recently played a recurring role in Jason Katims’ series As We See It. She also played a lead role in This Is the Year, directed by David Henrie and produced by Selena Gomez. Jirrels will next appear in the limited series Boo Bitch, opposite Lana Condor and produced by Lauren Lungerich.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: Why the Original Ending to ‘Fatal Attraction’ Should’ve Been Left In

Huss will play Mike Gerard, the DA’s chief of investigations, whose friendship and loyalty to deputy DA Dan Gallagher goes back many years. Currently, he’s seen in Dickinson opposite Hailee Steinfeld and Copshop opposite Gerard Butler. Most recently he can be seen in The Righteous Gemstones, The Front Runner, Glow, and the Halloween reboot with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Wilson will star as Detective Earl Booker, a long-standing member of the Los Angeles Police Department with a large personality and an inability to self-edit. He most notably gave voice to the Decepticon Mudflap in the Transformers Franchise. The actor has many TV series credits such as Good Girls, Mike and Molly, Heist, Blind Justice, and among others. His film credits include Bolden, Granddaddy Day Care, and Born a Champion. He will be next seen in Headshop.

Goodman will star as Arthur Tomlinson – warm and kind, Arthur is Beth Gallagher’s best friend and business partner. His film credits include Munich, Catch Me If You Can, and The Last Castle. In addition to acting, Goodman wrote and directed the thriller What Doesn’t Kill You starring Ethan Hawke and Mark Ruffalo, and directed Black Butterfly starring Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Rhys Myers.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television serve as executive producers. Silver Tree will also executive-produce and direct.