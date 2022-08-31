Turning 35 this year and soon to be remade by Paramount+, Fatal Attraction was a genuine cultural sensation at the time of release. Its tale of a one-night stand gone bad touched a nerve with audiences and spawned phrases that entered the vernacular. A genuine snapshot of the attitudes of the late ‘80s, Fatal Attraction scratched at the deep-seated fears of the upwardly mobile folks of the time with its heated mix of erotic thriller and slasher movie.

In Fatal Attraction, lawyer Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) has a sexual liaison with editor Alex Forrest (Glenn Close) while his wife, Beth (Anne Archer), is out of town for the weekend. After a suicide attempt, Alex begins to stalk Dan and demands that their relationship continues.

From the outset, director Adrian Lyne sets up Dan and Beth’s life as a middle-class idyll. They live in Manhattan, drive a Volvo, and have great jobs – or Dan does, at least. Beth doesn’t appear to have a job outside the home, although a brief scene with her parents suggests that she’s from a more moneyed background than her husband. They have a young daughter and a Labrador. They’re on the verge of moving to the countryside and Dan is clearly an up-and-comer at work. What could possibly go wrong?

Pressures and Release

For all its surface sheen, the film hints that all is not well in paradise. Dan and Beth attend a swanky workplace party – an oh-so-80s book launch for an Art of War-style business manual with sushi on the menu. However, it’s shot as a claustrophobic scrum, full of over-dressed types pressing in on one another. Dan and Beth’s chances of intimacy are repeatedly thwarted by the demands of their kid and friends. The perfect house in the countryside is clearly a little too close to Beth’s parents and too far away from Manhattan for Dan’s liking. When he sees off Beth and his daughter for the weekend – awkwardly pushing the kid’s bike in a subtly emasculating image – there’s an expression of relief on his face as they drive away.

At first glance, Fatal Attraction is the story of an impulsive one-night stand (albeit one that lasts a weekend). In the early stages, the film portrays Dan as a hapless “nice guy,” not least when Alex rescues him in the rain when he can’t get his umbrella up (another sly piece of imagery). However, there are suggestions this isn’t his first fling. When Alex asks him whether he can be discreet, he answers that he can, without much hesitation. During their tryst, there’s no suggestion he feels guilt at cheating on his wife, only concern over Alex’s encroachment on his life. “You know the rules,” he tells her when she demands he stays longer. Just before his eventual confession, when Dan mentions that Alex was a woman at the book launch, Beth says knowingly, “the one with the blonde hair.” Perhaps Alex isn’t the first interloper in their relationship, only the most troublesome.

These details are interesting because, in the popular imagination, Fatal Attraction is remembered as an erotic thriller and a tale of a single mistake that has terrible consequences. Director Lyne was known for the sweaty Flashdance and the softcore 9½ Weeks, although the sex scenes in Fatal Attraction are more comic than erotic. The first encounter starts off on the kitchen sink (complete with dishwater being splashed all around), before Dan waddles across Alex’s lounge with his pants around his ankles. A sex scene on the way to Alex’s trendy loft apartment is also played for laughs when she stops the lift, leaving Dan awkwardly exposed as a neighbor walks past. Perhaps these scenes of sex on the kitchen counter and in public spaces suggested a kind of illicit thrill at the time, although they seem more ridiculous than exciting.

Image via Paramount

Which leaves the cautionary element of Fatal Attraction. The name of the film itself entered popular usage to suggest a situation of uncontrollable lust or one where someone (usually a man) is maliciously pursued by a sexual partner. The demeaning term “bunny boiler” arose from the scene where Alex chops up the family rabbit and leaves it simmering in a pot for Beth to discover in the new house. The blame for all the chaos and the attack on the family unit is put squarely on her, a female outsider who clearly doesn’t fit into the comfortable middle-class plan. Alex drives the sexual encounters with Dan and listens to opera (‘80s cinema shorthand for someone with dangerous appetites). Despite its touted thrills, there’s something resolutely conservative in the film’s attitude to sex and extra-marital liaisons. A French offering, such as Bertrand Blier’s 1989 film Trop Belle Pour Toi, might present an affair as a complex, perhaps liberating event. In a typically American take, Fatal Attraction ends in murder.

There’s no denying that Alex behaves like a stalker. When Dan refuses contact with her, she invades his workspace and home. The antique thriller convention of an incessantly ringing family phone and a caller who hangs up without speaking is well-used. She becomes increasingly threatening and violent, first damaging Dan’s car, then the family pet, before finally escalating to physical threats against his wife and daughter. Close’s performance as Alex is disturbing in its intensity and unpredictability. She can be charming one moment, scary the next. More than any other element from the film, her performance is a model for genre entries to come, although she imbues Alex with more nuance than most. The powerful image of her alone in her apartment, compulsively flicking a lamp on and off as she waits for Dan to answer the phone became a cliché due to the number of times it was ripped off in subsequent movies.

It’s tempting to credit Close’s performance for the way Alex is remembered as one of cinema’s great monsters, wielding a carving knife like Michael Myers. However, mainstream audiences of the time embraced Fatal Attraction with a myopic vision – one that condemned behavior by a woman that it would excuse from a man. Between Alex’s nuisance calls and the physical attacks, Dan breaks into her apartment, demands she has an abortion, and almost strangles her to death. Every one of Alex’s escalations is precipitated by and mirrors one of Dan’s own. When Alex self-harms (suggested in the film as an act of manipulation), Dan bandages her wrists and makes her promise to see a doctor – never any suggestion he would compromise himself by calling an ambulance. Dan only confesses to Beth after the rabbit is killed, although he could have protected his family better by being honest sooner.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Toxic Behavior of the 1980s

Dan is the first in a line of dubious characters Douglas would play, notably Gordon Gecko in Wall Street and Nick “Shooter” Curran in Basic Instinct. For a while, he cornered the market in protagonists who were more driven by sexual desire or greed than any sense of heroism. In Fatal Attraction, Dan is anything but a model husband, his fear of being found out punctuated with flashes of violence in response to Alex’s invasions. His role as a lawyer and the book-lined walls of his office suggests respectability, but Lyne does hint at a toxic culture that enables bad behavior. In one scene, Dan and his male colleagues banter and make jokes about the sex life of a senior partner, while the sole female in the room sits in silence.

However, the film is also complicit in portraying Dan as more of a victim than is reasonable. When he goes to the police about the harassment from Alex, the lieutenant is dismissive of his concerns. Alex claims that she is pregnant with his child, at which Dan feels powerless because he doesn’t practice family law. He does impulsive things, such as searching Alex’s apartment for information. Rewatching Fatal Attraction, these are the elements that ring most false. Do we really believe that a wealthy lawyer wouldn’t have recourse to a private detective if he wanted information on someone? Sympathetic contacts in the police force? Or simply more knowledge on how to use the legal system to bring pressure to bear on a situation? The film bends over backward to make Dan the injured party, however questionable his actions, because ultimately it plays on the fears of the very demographic he represents.

‘70s films such as Dirty Harry and Death Wish portrayed the violence of the streets as all-pervasive. Gangs and psychopathic outsiders were a threat to middle-class safety, most often through muggings or home invasions. Renegade cops or vigilantes seemed the only effective deterrents. However, Fatal Attraction depicts a different kind of fear in the ‘80s. The lives of Dan and Beth are well-insulated from any kind of street violence – in fact, the city is presented as a playground for the rich, with even the meat-packing district where Alex lives having a sheen of cool that speaks of gentrification. For this generation, the threat came from a different, more insidious source – themselves.

In successive films such as Single White Female, Pacific Heights, and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, the stable lives of middle-class protagonists get interrupted by psychopathic individuals. The antagonists of these stories disturb because they aren’t outsiders, but rather colleagues, employees, or neighbors. They might need a make-over at first (as Jennifer Jason Leigh does in Single White Female), but for the most part, they’re well-heeled individuals and only too effective at turning situations to their advantage. Before the inevitable bloodletting of the finale, there are moments when the beleaguered yuppie protagonists are made to look like the wrongdoers, thrown out of their homes, or even get their identities stolen. The source of anxiety was clear: the biggest threat was competition from more ambitious versions of themselves. The drive was always money, sex, or status (whether in business or the family) but taken to an extreme that even the yuppies couldn’t condone.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fatal Attraction ultimately frames this competition for resources around Alex’s desire to take the place of Beth. She significantly abducts the daughter, before a bathroom confrontation in which she talks as if Beth is the intruder in the family, not her. This allows a reversal in which Beth becomes the aggressor, shooting Alex through the heart by way of putting to rest unhealthy passions. The film’s final shot of a family photograph suggests the restoration of balance through the removal of rapacious desire.

It’s hard to think of a thriller that better captures the mood and concerns of the late ‘80s American middle class than Fatal Attraction. It was a talking point film, with hot-button topics such as one-night stands and adultery – issues that seem passé now (evidenced by the tepid reaction to Lyne’s recent Deep Water, an attempt to resuscitate the erotic thriller). When Fatal Attraction still works, it’s due to the performances of Close, Douglas, and Archer. It was a massive success (the second highest-grossing film worldwide in 1987), but to a modern audience, both its sex and thriller scenes fail to hit the mark. The shocks are just too well-worn, more likely to elicit laughter at the clichés they’ve become. A reboot of the storyline could take many directions, although one would assume that its depiction of mental illness and issues around sex will have to be carefully reconsidered.