The Big Picture The original ending of Fatal Attraction portrayed Glenn Close's character as a mentally ill woman who frames Michael Douglas' character for murder and takes her own life.

Test audiences were dissatisfied with the original ending, feeling that Alex deserved a more violent demise for her disturbing actions.

Glenn Close initially objected to the revised ending but eventually relented, and Fatal Attraction continues stirring discussion and debate over its portrayal of mental health and gender dynamics.

Since its release in 1987, Fatal Attraction has retained a well-earned slot on film history's lengthy list of best psychological thrillers. Featuring Michael Douglas and a star-making turn by Glenn Close, Adrian Lyne's adaptation of the short film Diversion went on to become the year's third-highest grossing film and nabbed six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. Fatal Attraction is also noteworthy for generating discussion regarding cinematic portrayals of gender dynamics and mental health, with detractors voicing opposition to the film's sympathetic treatment of Douglas' character compared to its damning and simplistic framing of Close's as "another female psycho."

Despite allegations of double standards and shortcomings, Fatal Attraction struck a chord with audiences, famously making a particular impression among promiscuous men who had engaged in unfaithful behavior or considered as much. Taking its one-night stand narrative setup to chilling lengths, the film caps off with an ending as iconic as it is shocking. But the finale that's given us the creeps for decades isn't what was originally intended. When test audiences negatively reacted to the film's ending, Paramount Pictures insisted Adrian Lyne shoot a new ending that would prove more satisfactory for viewers, much to the chagrin of the embattled director and star Glenn Close.

Fatal Attraction 6 10 A married man's one-night stand comes back to haunt him when that lover begins to stalk him and his family. Release Date September 11, 1987 Director Adrian Lyne Cast Michael Douglas , Glenn Close , Anne Archer , Ellen Hamilton Latzen , Stuart Pankin , Ellen Foley Runtime 119 Main Genre Drama Studio Paramount Pictures

How Did 'Fatal Attraction' Originally End?

According to Vanity Fair, Fatal Attraction originally concluded with Alex framing Dan for her murder when, in fact, she took her own life and left behind evidence that ultimately cleared his name. Though this finale was far less sensational and cathartic for audiences compared to what would end up in the final cut, it creates a lingering, uneasy sense of anticlimactic ambiguity surrounding Dan and Alex's tempestuous affair and their respective actions throughout the film. Rather than merely portraying Alex as a woman driven to homicidal intentions, the original ending characterizes her framing of Dan and subsequent suicide as suggestive of mental illness and outright despair, shading the character as more tragic and three-dimensional.

Related 10 Movies With Alternate Endings in Different Countries Your favorite movie may be a little different for folks abroad.

At the same time, Dan's apprehension by the police in relation to Alex's suicide forces him into a level of accountability that the revised ending doesn't. While he's obviously innocent of murder, having to confront his role, indirect as it may be, in Alex's death via threats of potential legal consequences makes for a more open-ended conclusion in which he doesn't escape external scrutiny for his actions. But such an ending that doesn't so clearly define the concepts of good, bad, and justice didn't sit well with audiences who caught an early glimpse at Fatal Attraction, and their backlash prompted a swift course correction.

Test Audiences Wanted Alex Punished for Her Disturbing Behavior

Close

For better or worse, test audiences can significantly impact a film. The unenviable process of anticipating viewers' often brutally honest opinions is a notorious one for filmmakers, and anything from structure to tone and pacing to endings is subject to change upon these early reactions. When Fatal Attraction screened for test audiences, its ending was met with intense disapproval by those who thought Alex didn't get what they felt she deserved. "They want us to terminate the bitch with extreme prejudice," executive Ned Tanen candidly said. While audiences were steadfast in their righteous indignation, director Adrian Lyne and Glenn Close didn't hesitate to object when Tanen proposed a major narrative revision.

Adrian Lyne was "repulsed" by the idea of shooting a new ending that would see Alex shot and killed. Per Vanity Fair, however, he agreed to do so when he was offered a reported $1.5 million by Tanen. "I would later use that tactic constantly whenever I was at an impasse with a filmmaker," admits one of the film's producers, Sherry Lansing. Though Lyne was ultimately onboard, convincing Glenn Close proved more difficult. "She felt sympathy for Alex, a woman battling mental illness, and fiercely resisted clichés about another female psycho," Lansing remembers. "And so she categorically refused to do the reshoot."

Despite fighting tooth and nail against the revised ending, Close relented after tense discussions with co-star Michael Douglas and fellow actor William Hurt. According to Sherry Lansing's biography, Leading Lady, the actress remembers "screaming at Michael, 'How would you feel if they did this to your character?'" Meanwhile, Hurt bluntly responded to Close's opposition with, "You’ve made your point. Now it’s your responsibility to buck up and just do it." For the actress, shooting Fatal Attraction's new ending came with its own challenges on top of her reluctance to do so, reportedly requiring her to film dozens of takes of being "drowned" and developing infections in her nose and eyes as a result. While her creative compromise and physical discomfort contributed to an iconic sequence that continues to shock audiences, shifting attitudes toward Fatal Attraction have proven supportive of Glenn Close's objection to the film's portrayal of her character.

'Fatal Attraction's Portrayal of Glenn Close's Character Generated Debate

Fatal Attraction is an undeniably well-crafted thriller that gets under the skin, and its ending serves as an effective finale to the relentless crescendo of tension preceding it, but the film has nonetheless been the subject of debate over its portrayal of Glenn Close's character and broader implications regarding mental illness. Among the extensive character research Close undertook before production included conversations with mental health professionals which, according to the actress, led to the development of a harrowing backstory that would inform Alex's behavior and psychiatric history. "We decided that she had been incested at a very, very early age by her father, long enough to really damage her," she told People. "And many, many people who that has happened to, end up taking their own lives and never being able to achieve fulfilling relationships. That was the woman I was playing."

While Glenn Close has continued defending her initial vision for the character, it's not lost on her that Fatal Attraction's revised ending was rooted in its inherent nature as a thriller rather than a meditation on mental health. "The audience wanted to believe that that family might be able to survive, so they got their catharsis by shedding my blood," she acknowledges. Research and the development of a mental health history for Alex were undoubtedly influential in how the actress played the character, but the intimate details of her psychiatric distress ultimately take a back seat, and detractors of the film have argued the film's treatment of her character's psychological state and motivations relies on simplistic clichés rather than generating a more complex sense of empathy for a woman whose behavior becomes increasingly disturbing and harmful. Despite arguable blind spots and shortcomings, however, Fatal Attraction remains a highly influential and often-mimicked pressure cooker thanks in large part to Glenn Close's committed performance.

Fatal Attraction is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Watch on Paramount+