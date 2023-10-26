The Big Picture Paramount+ has cancelled the series Fatal Attraction based on the classic movie, citing a lack of audience interest.

The show explored themes of marriage, infidelity, personality disorders, and coercive control through its characters.

The cancellation is part of Paramount+'s ongoing effort to cut costs, as they have been axing multiple titles in the past few months.

Paramount+ has pulled the plug on Fatal Attraction, developed by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes based on the classic movie of the same name, Deadline reports. In the series led by Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, a contemporary version of the classic was presented that failed to make an impression on the audience. However, the decision comes as the streamer continues to ax content for tax purposes.

A spokesperson for Paramount+ thanked the series’ “entire creative teams, crews, and the fantastic casts for their dedication to bringing these series to life.” The series attempts to encapsulate the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity under the lens of modern attitudes toward women. The series also delves into the themes of personality disorders and coercive control and its impact on others through its characters given that contemporary audiences are more open to explore the moral ambiguity of the characters.

The series stars Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Dan and Beth's daughter along with Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker. Further rounding off the cast in recurring roles are John Getz as Warren, Jessica Harper as Sophie, Toks Olagundoye as Conchita Lewis, Wanda De Jesus as Marcella Levya, David Meunier as Richard Macksey, along with Walter Perez, David Sullivan, Vivien Lyra Blair, and many more.

Image via Paramount+

Paramount+ Has Been on a Cost Cutting Spree

With the continuously changing landscape of the entertainment industry, various streamers and studios are continuously taking a good look at their business. Paramount+ has been removing titles since February this year as tiles like Real World: Homecoming, The Twilight Zone, Interrogation, Coyote, and more getting the boot. Then in June, the streamer pulled the plug on Star Trek: Prodigy along with Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Queen of the Universe and more. Earlier this month the streamer also cancelled the iCarly revival for a fourth season. Presently, the streamer also canceled Rabbit Hole Season 2 along with Fatal Attraction.

Fatal Attraction is available on Paramount+ to stream.