Actor Amanda Peet has joined the cast of Paramount+ original series Fatal Attraction. She’ll play Beth Gallagher, a loyal wife to her husband Dan. The series aims to reimagine Adrian Lyne’s 80s classic psychosexual thriller of the same name, and the Trust Me actor joins the cast along with previously announced series leads Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher.

The original 1987 cult classic movie revolves around Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) a married lawyer who gets into an extra-marital affair with his colleague Alex, played by Glenn Close. The story spirals into the themes of jealousy, and control as she gets obsessed with him and tries to sabotage his married life. The movie stars Anne Archer as Beth Gallagher, and was based on the short film Diversion by James Dearden. The movie grossed over $320 million worldwide to become a smashing hit. It was further nominated for the Best Picture category in both Oscar and Golden Globes.

The new series is set to "explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women." The series will further lean into themes of personality disorders and coercive control. Much like the original film, Peet’s character is a loving mother and successful small business owner whose world turns upside down when her husband Dan’s (Jackson) affair with Alex (Caplan) threatens to destroy their life.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) wears multiple hats and serves as the series writer, showrunner, and executive producer. Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason) also serves as an executive producer and shares co-story credit with Cunningham. Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ original scripted series previously told Variety, “Alexandra brings an incredibly strong and nuanced point of view to a story that became a cultural phenomenon but has thus far only been told from the male gaze,” Further adding, “Partnered with Kevin, they will bring the next explosive chapter of this story to a new generation with a balanced eye to the complexities of the human psyche.” Furthermore, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce fame Silver Tree will direct and executive-produce. Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will serve as executive producers for Amblin Television.

Recently, Peet created the series The Chair starring Sandra Oh. She previously starred in Season 2 of the anthology series Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story. Prior to that, she worked with Duplass Brothers in The Romanoffs, Brockmire, and Togetherness.

Currently, there's no release date set for Fatal Attraction.

