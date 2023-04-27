The erotic thriller Fatal Attraction has become one of the most influential movies of its genre since its release in 1987. Not only was the film well-received by critics and a box office juggernaut, but it also went on to be nominated for six Academy Awards. It was only a matter of time before Paramount decided to revisit the title, but this time on the small screen.

Developed by Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes, Fatal Attraction (2023) will investigate the same issues as the movie, including obsession, betrayal, and the consequences of one's actions. In essence, it tells the gripping story of how the passionate affair between Dan Gallagher and Alex Forrest spirals out of control and into danger when Forrest refuses to allow it to end and becomes obsessed with Alex. The series' psychologically twisted plot calls for strong, multifaceted characters, and rest assured, the cast appears to be up to the task. Here's our guide to the cast and characters behind the much-anticipated reboot.

Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher

The male lead of the story is Daniel "Dan" Gallagher, a successful and contentedly married lawyer from Manhattan, who was originally played Michael Douglas. Joshua Jackson will play this ethically ambiguous character in the new iteration as he engages in a risky extramarital affair with a coworker, jeopardizing both his marriage and the safety of his family. The 8-episode series will follow the effects of a casual one-night stand on his idyllic home life with his wife and daughter and uncover Gallagher tackles all the threats. Jackson rose to fame for his role as Pacey Witter in The WB teen drama series Dawson's Creek. Jackson has also appeared in popular series such as Fringe, The Affair, When They See Us, Little Fires Everywhere, and Dr. Death.

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest

Glenn Close played the character of Alex Forrest in the original 1987 film and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her brilliant portrayal of this obsessive character. For the upcoming series, Lizzy Caplan is set to step in Glenn's shoes and work her charms as Alexandra "Alex" Forrest. Alex initially gives the impression that she is just another editor for a publishing company earning a salary. But when she becomes fixated on her one-time fling Dan Gallagher and eventually begins stalking him, her real colors emerge. Although Caplan has a great deal of responsibility, her talent is unsurpassed. Caplan's first major role was as Sara on Freaks and Geeks and a few years later she broke out onto the big screen playing Janis Ian in Mean Girls. Caplan has had numerous roles on television including Masters of Sex, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2014, as well as Party Down, The Class, The Pitts, Related, Castle Rock, Truth Be Told, Inside Job, and Fleishman Is In Trouble. On the film side, she has appeared in films such as Cloverfield, Hot Tub Time Machine, 127 Hours, Bachelorette, The Interview, The Night Before, Now You See Me 2, and Allied.

Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher

Amanda Peet plays Beth Gallagher, Dan's faultless wife caught in the middle of his dangerous affair, a role that was originated by Anne Archer. Although the premise of the series is essentially regarded as a nightmare for men, Beth is the real victim and bears the consequences of her husband's errors.​​​​​​ Nevertheless, she is the model of a strong woman who boldly tackles every challenge and forgives and supports her husband despite his infidelity. Peet is most known for her roles in series such as Dirty John and Togetherness and has appeared in numerous films including Identity Thief, The Way Way Back, 2012, Identity, and Saving Silverman.

Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher

One of the major focuses of the miniseries will be how the venom of Alex's unhealthy obsession spews out to Dan's family, which includes her daughter Ellen Gallagher. Though in the original film, Ellen was shown to be a little girl, the reboot has other plans. Alyssa Jirrels will play a grown-up Ellen, fifteen years after her Dad was sent to prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest. Thus, one of the key changes that will be revealed in the television reboot is how Alex and Dan's scandalous romance affected his daughter Ellen, who witnesses the wrecking of her once beautiful family. The character will be explored much more than in the original film. Jirrels is relatively new on the scene, she previously starred in the Disney XD series Mech-X4, and had recurring roles in series such as Alexa & Katie, As We See It, Saved by the Bell, and Boo, Bitch.

Toby Huss as Mike Gerard

The chief of investigations for the District Attorney, Mike Gerard, is one of the significant new characters created particularly for the series. He pretty well fits the mold of the chief, being smart and eccentric. Starring in the role is Toby Huss, with the veteran actor playing a significant part in the series as a close buddy of Dan. Huss has had quite a career, he's known for his roles on the television shows The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Halt and Catch Fire, King of the Hill, Dickinson, and Beavis and Butt-Head. He most recently starred in the 2022 films Blonde and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Reno Wilson as Det. Earl Booker

Another character joining the cast of the series on the legal side is the respected Los Angeles Police Department officer, Detective Earl Booker. He will be seen in proximity to Toby Huss' Mike Gerard and might aid him in his investigations. The talented and charming Reno Wilson will take on this role, but his casting comes as no surprise since it isn't Wilson's first time playing an officer's role. He is well recognized for his roles as Detective Tom Selway in Blind Justice and Officer Carl McMillan in CBS's Mike & Molly. His other notable roles include Stan Hill in Good Girls, and Wes in The Chronicle.

Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson

Beth Gallagher also gets a new character to help her survive the tough times and support her while her husband serves his time in prison. Brian Goodman will be seen in the series as Arthur Tomlinson, Beth's best friend and business partner. Goodman's most notable role is as Lieutenant Sean Cavanaugh in the crime drama series Rizzoli & Isles. In addition, Goodman has appeared in various films and television shows in both recurring and guest-starring roles, including Donovan Stubbin in Line of Fire and Ryan Pryce in Lost. He also appeared in The Last Castle, Catch Me If You Can, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.