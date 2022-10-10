Paramount's Fatal Attraction series has added a new cast member as Walter Perez joins the upcoming show in a recurring role, according to Deadline. He is set to play the character Jorge Perez, a sweet and caring DDA with a strong work ethic.

He joins the large cast for the series, including Joshua Jackson, who recently starred in Dr. Death, and Lizzy Caplan (Cloverfield). Amanda Peet (2012), Wanda De Jesus (Law & Order: LA), and Alyssa Jirrels (As We See It) also star in the upcoming series alongside Toby Huss (Copshop), Reno Wilson (Transformers), and Brian Goodman (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift). Jessica Harper, (Suspiria), John Getz (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Toks Olagundoye (Arcane), and David Sullivan (Argo) were previously announced to appear in the series in recurring roles.

The series will be based on the classic 1987 thriller of the same name starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, and Anne Archer. While specific details of the show remain unknown, the series will further explore the themes of the original film through the lens of modern attitudes and center on the same premise of an affair taking a violent turn. With a cast of talented actors set to co-star in a contemporary re-imagining of a classic film from the '80s, Fatal Attraction could be a thrilling series for audiences to look out for when it debuts on Paramount+ sometime in the future.

Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes write the series with Silver Tree attached as director and an executive producer. Alongside serving as writers for the series, Cunningham and Hynes also executive produce the project alongside Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stanley R. Jaffe, and Sherry Lansing. The series is produced under Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television Studios.

Outside Fatal Attraction, Perez is also set to appear as a recurring character in NBC's Quantum Leap, a revival of the classic series. He will also star in the upcoming film Heartland Cartel with Danny Trejo (Machete) and director Nick Slatkin. Previous credits for Perez include the television series Queen Sugar and appearances in other shows such as NCIS, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

No official release date for Fatal Attraction has been set yet, but the show is expected to debut on the streaming service Paramount+. Check out the trailer for the original thriller film below.