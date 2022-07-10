Fatal Attraction, the upcoming Paramount+ original series, has added another actor to its ensemble cast. Wanda De Jesus (Sons of Anarchy) will have a major recurring role, according to Deadline. She will play a character named Marcella Leyva, a district attorney who is described as "an accomplished lawyer and political animal."

The new series will be a reimagining of the 1987 psychological thriller that was directed by Adrian Lyne (Deep Water) and starred Glenn Close as Alex Forrest, Michael Douglas as Dan Gallagher, and Anne Archer as his wife Beth Gallagher. The story centers around a married lawyer, played by Douglas, who has a fling with a woman (Close) who refuses to accept the relationship is over. She then stalks him and his family. The upcoming Paramount+ series will take a contemporary approach to the story, by exploring its themes "through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control," according to the streaming service.

De Jesus, whose TV credits include CSI: Miami and All My Children, joins a cast that also includes Lizzy Caplan (Castle Rock, Masters of Sex), Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death), and Amanda Peet (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story). Caplan will take on the role of Alex Forrest, with Jackson playing Dan Gallagher and Peet playing his wife Beth Gallagher. Other previously-announced cast members include Alyssa Jirrels (As We See It) as Ellen Gallagher, Dan and Beth's daughter; Toby Huss (Halt and Catch Fire) as Mike Gerard, the District Attorney's chief of investigations; Reno Wilson (Good Girls) as Detective Earl Booker; and Brian Goodman (Rizzoli & Isles) as Arthur Tomlinson, Beth's friend and business partner.

Alexandra Cunningham will serve as the series' writer and showrunner. Cunningham's credits include Dirty John and Chance. She will also executive produce the series alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason) and Amblin Television's Darryle Frank and Justin Falvey.

Fatal Attraction is one of the newest original series set for Paramount+, which has a roster that includes Evil, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and The Offer. A release date for Fatal Attraction has not yet been announced.