Fans of Fatal Attraction take note, the Paramount original series is coming out soon, and we have the first look at the reinterpretation of the iconic characters. The upcoming series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, and will further lean into the themes of personality disorders and coercive control. The new feature casts Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, and Amanda Peet as Dan’s wife Beth Gallagher, previously played by Glenn Close, Michael Douglas and Anne Archer, respectively.

The chemistry between Caplan’s Alex and Jackson’s Dan is quite apparent in the new image as the two characters gaze into each other’s eyes intriguingly. Like the original movie, they seem to meet first in an office setting. While the original movie saw Alex as the antagonist, the new series will showcase the story from Alex's perspective, which is quite a refreshing change.

In an accompanying interview, Caplan divulged that in order to prepare for her character, she read a lot about the film and “Close talking about the empathy she had for Alex, and how she felt that Alex was out of control and obviously not evil,” which the actor definitely agrees with because she “[doesn't] believe in evil," creator Alexandra Cunningham tells Entertainment Weekly. Rather than showing Alex as an obsessed person, the series will bring out the mental health aspect and themes of personality disorders. "Glenn talked about how, when she was doing the character work on Alex, she brought the script to two different psychiatrists, and neither one of them brought up mental illness, because it was the '80s and nobody did that,” Caplan said.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

RELATED: ‘Fatal Attraction’ Effectively Tapped Into the Underlying Fears of the 1980s

"In the film, Alex is the villain of the story, and Dan is the hero and there is no gray area," Caplan says. However, she feels that today’s audiences have changed and the space for that grey area exists in modern narratives: “we are no longer primed to believe in this villainous woman story. She's clearly mentally ill and that's not something that is really touched upon at all in the movie." Adding to Caplan’s comments, showrunner Cunningham explained that the idea for the new series is to “entertain people who are familiar with the touchstones of the original movie, but also people who have no idea what it is."

Fatal Attraction will hit Paramount+ in early 2023.