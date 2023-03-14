Joshua Jackson is looking both charming and manipulative in a fresh batch of Fatal Attraction images that were shared courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Stepping into the charismatic yet vindictive shoes of Dan Gallagher, a character originated by Michael Douglas in the Adrian Lyne's 1987 film of the same name, the latest set of photos depict the character as a family man, a cheater, and a celebrated co-worker.

Spelling out what we can expect from Paramount+'s latest series, the first image shows us the shifting dynamic between Dan and his affair partner, Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan). One image depicts the duo out for an evening of margaritas and conversation with Dan unable to stop himself from smiling in the presence of his lover. Opposed to the first picture of the couple happily together in a vibrant restaurant, the second appears to have all the color drained out of the frame with Dan quickly pacing by Alex in a courthouse. Silently displaying a wide range of emotions (something that Caplan excels at), Alex looks hurt, confused, and vengeful after receiving the cold shoulder from Dan.

A married father of one, Dan’s relationship with his wife Beth (Amanda Peet) is on display in another shot with the couple in each other’s arms at what appears to be a work function. With a smile on her face, Beth looks perfectly content and unaware of the scandalous and lustful affair happening behind her back. Finally, the last image is a standalone of Dan addressing a room full of people with a microphone in one hand and a drink in the other. While Douglas was a shoo-in for the leading role of the charismatic Dan back in the late ‘80s, it looks like Jackson is more than capable of picking up the baton from here.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: The 12 Best Michael Douglas Performances to Watch Before 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

'Fatal Attraction (1987)' Was Ahead of Its Time

A scandalous film for the time, when the Douglas and Glenn Close-led Fatal Attraction first opened in theaters in 1987, America took a collective gasp and clutched its pearls. Now, over three decades into the future, Paramount+ is resurrecting the production and adapting it to better fit with the times. While we can expect the same sultriness that made the original story the classic that it was, we can also be sure that Alex won’t be seen as the only villain this time around. Also starring in the reboot will be Toby Huss (Blonde), Alyssa Jirrels (Saved by the Bell), Brian Goodman (Dirty John), Reno Wilson (Good Girls), and Walter Perez (Fame).

Fatal Attraction is just one of the network’s titles that’s in the works for a reimagining with Paramount+ also gearing up to release Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies in April along with other titles like Flashdance. You can check out the latest Fatal Attraction photos below and catch it on Paramount+ beginning on April 30.

4 Images