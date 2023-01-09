As Paramount+’s Television Critics Association presentation today made clear, the next three months will bring some must-watch content to the streaming platform that will more than make up for the long hiatus that Yellowstone just entered. During the panel, it was revealed that the streamer will send April off with one of their most anticipated titles: Fatal Attraction. Based on the modern classic thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, the series will re-imagine the story factoring in mental health, toxic relationship, and female empowerment conversations that we weren’t having as a society back when the movie premiered in the late '80s.

In the eight-episode series, Joshua Jackson will play Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan will be Alex Forrest, while Amanda Peet embodies Dan's wife Beth Gallagher. The sheer amount of hours added to the story is enough to suggest that, this time around, the story will be a lot more complex, and all characters will probably be very different from the popular movie that inspired the series. The outline for both versions is the same, though: a man and a woman form a deep connection during a one-night-stand, but Alex (Caplan) has trouble letting go of the relationship when Dan (Jackson) decides to end it.

Fatal Attraction Will Have a Lot to Unpack

While we wait for Paramount+ to release a first trailer for Fatal Attraction, we can check out the cast in character in the slate of images revealed during the panel. They mostly show the calm before the storm, and also reveal Alyssa Jirrels in character as Dan's daughter Ellen Gallagher. Even though the re-imagination will have several points to make, it’s also important to remember that it will bring back to the table some timeless themes such as marriage infidelity, desire, and alienation of affection.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: First 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Trailer Reveals the Highly-Anticipated Release DateFatal Attraction is written, executive produced and showrun by Emmy nominee Alexandra Cunningham, who previously wrote for Prime Suspect, Bates Motel, and The Family. Cunningam also created the Hulu series Chance and USA’s Dirty John, so it’s pretty safe to say that the screenwriter and producer has a lot of experience when it comes to police investigation stories and thrillers.

The Legacy of Fatal Attraction Can't Be Ignored, But a Reimagining is Important

The original Fatal Attraction was a cultural landmark and a huge box office hit, with over $300 million grossed against a $14 million budget. The movie received six Academy Award nominations in 1988, including Best Movie, Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actress for Glenn Close. Even though the movie’s depiction of mental illness and obsession is far from ideal, Close has been praised for her performance because she didn’t play Alex Forrester as a villain – which made a huge difference in how the public perceived her.

Paramount+ premieres Fatal Attraction with two episodes on April 30. The remaining six episodes will roll out weekly. A trailer for the series is yet to be unveiled.