Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer of Fatal Attraction, an upcoming series inspired by the classic thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. The series stars Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan on the parts that previously belonged to Douglas and Close.

As the series’ first trailer reveals, Paramount+ Fatal Attraction follows the same story beats of the 1897’s thriller movie. As such, the trailer introduces us to Dan Gallagher (Jackson), a successful lawyer who seems to be happily married to Beth (Amanda Peet). Still, lust leads Dan to have a weekend affair with the stunning Alex Forrest (Caplan) during a business trip. For Dan, the fateful encounter with Alex is nothing more than an adventure. The woman, however, feels differently, stalking Dan and risking his marriage.

The original movie was a massive box office success, gathered raving critics, and received six Academy Award nominations in 1988, including Best Movie, Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actress for Glenn Close. Still, times have changed since 1987, and the original movie can be hard to watch nowadays for its somewhat poor choices regarding the depiction of mental health and the way it presents female characters. That’s what makes the Paramount+ series so interesting, as it promises to update the story to reflect modern sensibilities when it comes to genre relations. Caplan is a force of nature in the new trailer, equally seducing and menacing. So, it will be interesting to explore the fan-favorite story through the gaze of a different character.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: New 'Fatal Attraction' Series Image Highlights Alex and Dan's Ill-Fated Chemistry

Who’s Involved with Fatal Attraction?

Fatal Attraction is written, executive produced and showrun by Emmy nominee Alexandra Cunningham. Cunignham's previous work in TV shows such as Prime Suspect, Bates Motel, and USA’s Dirty John tease the series is in good hands, as the showrunner has plenty of experience with thrillers, complex characters, and police investigation. Cunningham also executive produces alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom she shares co-story credit. Other executive producers include Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes of the eight episodes.

Paramount+ Fatal Attraction also stars Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Paramount+ premieres Fatal Attraction with two episodes on April 30. The remaining six episodes will roll out weekly. Check out the series’ trailer and synopsis below.