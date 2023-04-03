Paramount+ has unveiled the first trailer of Fatal Attraction, an upcoming thriller series inspired by the beloved film of the same name starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. In the series, Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan take over the parts that belonged to Douglas and Close.

In an era where Douglas was the go-to actor to star in erotic thrillers, the original Fatal Attraction told the story of Dan Gallagher, a married lawyer who has an affair during a business trip. What should be only a one-time adventure for Dan turns into a nightmare when the woman he met, Alex Forrest, decides she’s not done with their relationship. Alex starts to stalk Dan, threatening his marriage and uprooting his life. It’s a thrilling story elevated by Douglas' brilliant performance. However, even though Close also shines in the thriller, Fatal Attraction didn’t age so well, given it portrays Alex as the deranged villain who endangers a healthy marriage.

As the new trailer for the Fatal Attraction series underlines, Paramount+ is willing to retell the story through Alex’s eyes. The series will keep the general structure of the movie, with Jackson’s Dan and Caplan’s Alex meeting on a trip and giving into lust. However, once the story shifts and Alex decides to go after Dan, the series will explore how the lawyer tricked Alex and is also responsible for everything that happens afterward. The series will also use Caplan’s character to explore mental health issues and female identity, updating the most uncomfortable parts of the cult film. And as the first trailer had already revealed, Alex becomes much more dangerous and exciting when she’s fleshed out as a layered character.

When Is Fatal Attraction Premiering on Paramount+?

Fatal Attraction is written, executive produced, and showrun by Emmy nominee Alexandra Cunningham. Cunningham is known for TV shows such as Prime Suspect, Bates Motel, and USA’s Dirty John, which means she has plenty of experience with thrillers, complex characters, and police investigations. Cunningham also executive produces alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom she shares co-story credit. Other executive producers include Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes of the series’ eight episodes.

Paramount+ Fatal Attraction cast also includes Amanda Peet as Dan’s wife Beth, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Paramount+ premieres Fatal Attraction with two episodes on April 30. The remaining six episodes will roll out weekly. Check out the new trailer and synopsis below.