Masters of Sex and Castle Rock alum Lizzy Caplan has been cast as the female lead in the upcoming series reboot of the 1987 mind-bending, twist turning, action-packed film Fatal Attraction. The show, which was given a series order at Paramount+, will be a fresh take on the blockbuster hit that starred Hollywood greats Glenn Close and Michael Douglas. Caplan will be taking over Close’s role of Alex in the new reboot show.

Fatal Attraction follows a sexually charged, short-lived affair between Alex and Dan (portrayed by Douglas in the film and yet to be cast in the series). Things begin to spiral out of control as Alex grasps onto Dan at all costs. Although Dan tries to keep himself and his family out of her reach, nothing seems to deter Alex. What ensues is psychological and violent chaos as Alex attempts to cut through all obstacles in her way to get to the one thing in the world that she wants — Dan. Although this is the gist of the original movie from 1987, it sounds like the Paramount+ adaptation will give the plot a new spin.

The story comes to us from Dirty John creator Alexandra Cunningham, who co-wrote the series with Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason) and promises to dive deep into how emotions, psychological trauma, and so-called “obsessive” women are viewed and handled in today’s world, 30 years after the original story was told.

David Nevins, who serves as Paramount+’s Chief Content Officer, Scripted Originals said of the series, “There’s a very timeless appeal to the themes of fidelity and infidelity, why good people make very dumb, problematic choices, and just marriage and family against those themes of fidelity and infidelity. I think the writers have come up with a very smart way to make it very contemporary while also honoring the original. How it’s done for today and how it’s turned into a series is interesting, and it’s interesting for Lizzy’s part in particular.”

Fatal Attraction will mark another collaboration between Nevins and Caplan, as Nevins previously served as president at Showtime, which aired Masters of Sex. Meanwhile, Caplan also has another horror icon under her belt, having played the character of Annie Wilkes prior to her Misery years on Season 2 of Hulu's Castle Rock. We look forward to hearing more about who else will be starring in Paramount+'s reboot of an absolutely iconic 80s psychological thriller film.

