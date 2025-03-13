Now well into the second season, the return of Oxygen’s true-crime series, Fatal Family Feuds, has proven to be a successful one. One week into the next, audiences have been tuning in to find out what can go wrong when a familial disagreement gets way out of hand. Just around the corner, the season’s fifth episode, “Last Seen in Nashville,” will focus on yet another tragic story. This time, audiences will watch loved ones point the finger at one another after a young mother seemingly disappears into thin air. At first, the detectives don’t seem to have much to go off, but soon they uncover a conspiracy that implicates multiple members of the divided family. Today, Collider has a sneak peek of the upcoming installment, foreshadowing some of the story that will unravel this Sunday, March 16.

The first look picks up well into the story, with the police officers beginning their investigation into the case of the missing woman. As the title indicates, the episode takes place in the Tennessee city of Nashville, where it sounds like the woman’s husband doesn’t have any family. Luckily, his wife’s parents had formed a close bond with the man, but as they tell investigators, their daughter was preparing to go see a divorce attorney the day after she vanished. Reaching out beyond the immediate family, the cops look to the missing woman’s close circle of friends for answers. While the friend group can’t help the police, the end of the sneak peek sees something finally falling into place for the investigative team. Breaks in cases like these are always hard to come by, but once the pieces start falling into place, the puzzle pieces of justice will always win out.

What Else Does Oxygen Have To Offer True Crime Fans?

In recent years, Oxygen’s name has become synonymous with the best in true-crime storytelling. In addition to the ongoing second season of Fatal Family Feuds, the network, which has most of its collection also streaming on Peacock, is also the home to other titles, including New York Homicide, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, A Plan to Kill, and more. Essentially, if you’re looking to sink your teeth into stories outside notorious serial killers like John Wayne Gacy and Jeffrey Dahmer and see cases on a much more intimate level, Oxygen will likely have the title for you.

Check out the sneak peek of this week’s episode of Fatal Family Feuds above.