We’ve all at one time or another felt the pains of strained family dynamics. After all, as the saying goes, you can’t pick your family. Hopefully, in most cases, wounds are mended and relationships repaired, with loved ones finding a pathway forward following the altercation. But, in other cases, a happy ending can’t be reached, and sometimes those hard feelings turn deadly. It’s into those extreme and tragic cases that Oxygen True Crime will venture for the second season of Fatal Family Feuds. Ahead of the February 16 premiere, Collider is thrilled to debut two sneak peeks, teasing the nightmare situations that will unfold in the upcoming season and — don’t worry — Steve Harvey is nowhere to be seen.

Titled “A Long Island Love Triangle,” the debut episode of the network’s returning series will follow a grieving family struggling to understand why one of their own was murdered. As they search for answers and hope to find the person responsible for the slaying of the young mother, secrets begin to come out of the woodwork. In our exclusive sneak peek, audiences will meet two of the case’s main subjects, a pair of brothers named Stephen and Keith. The two men were the last people to have seen the suspect before she went missing, and, while the latter is eager to help investigators, the former is more cagey about giving information. After speaking with Stephen, the victim’s brother recalls having a suspicious feeling about his involvement and this is where the sneak peek leaves us, eager for the rest of the story.

Oxygen True Crime Unleashes “A Family Affair”

Our second exclusive sneak peek from Oxygen’s latest true-crime series comes from the second episode titled, “A Family Affair.” A 911 call starts off the teaser, in which a man can be heard reporting that he’s just found his wife dead. Waiting for the first responders to arrive, he goes out to the driveway. While crime scene photos of the home are displayed for viewers to see, the detectives walk us through the disturbing sight that they saw when they reached the residence. As per the installment’s logline, things are about to get hairy for the deceased’s spouse (it’s always the husband!) after it’s revealed that he comes from a long line of violent familial outbursts.

The 10-episode season is executive produced by Kate Beal and Matthew Watts, with Rob Baniewicz and Hannah Webster joining as co-executive producers and Woodcut Media producing.

Check out the two sneak peeks above and tune into Oxygen True Crime on February 16 to see the debut episode of Season 2 of Fatal Family Feuds, with the second to follow on February 23.