The upcoming remaster of Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water received a new trailer announcing the game's release date.

Originally announced at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, the remaster of the 2014 title Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water was a welcome surprise for fans of the franchise. The original version of the game was released exclusively on the Wii U and was the last time there had been word about the beloved horror series. With the original Fatal Frame celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, remastering Maiden of the Black Water for all current consoles for both those who have played it before and those who might have missed it on the Wii U is a great way to celebrate the occasion.

The Overview Trailer shows off the enhanced graphics that the remaster will have as well as the three characters that the player will be controlling: Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki. Yuri has a mystical power to see things that others cannot. Using this power, she searches for girls that have gone missing in Mt. Hikami, also known as the "mountain of death." Ren is a writer studying a tradition of postmortem photography that occurs in Mt. Hikami. When he comes across a certain picture, he travels to the mountain, unable to ignore its mystery. Miu is a girl that once awoke in the waters deep in Mt. Hikami. She now returns to the terrifying mountain in search of someone.

To quote the trailer, "Each with their motivations and secrets, the three venture deep into the mountain" and must find a way to survive the horrors that are housed within. Along with these returning characters, the Ayane Story will also be available after completing the game. Ayane is a character from the other Koei Tecmo franchises Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden and had a campaign in the Wii U version as well. To protect themselves, they will use the iconic series item, the Camera Obscura, to uncover the secrets of Mt. Hikami as well as battle the restless spirits that attack them.

Along with upgraded visuals, another new feature the remaster will include is a photo mode, which is extremely fitting. You will be able to pose and shoot to your heart's content without the worry of the ghosts jumping out to get you. There will also be new costumes for the characters for those who need to look stylish while ghost hunting. There are six costumes that are part of the 20th Anniversary Celebration DLC that give the characters costumes inspired by characters from previous entries in the series.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be arriving digitally to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch on October 28, 2021. Just in time for Halloween. Watch the trailer below.

