The Fast X trailer is fast approaching and the past week has been a nostalgic ride for the fans of the franchise. With the release of the legacy trailers leading up to the new one fans have revisited some pivotal moments of the franchise, got thrilled with all the action-packed racing sequences, were reminded of the “ride or die” attitude, and got nostalgic seeing old faces that feel like family.

Now with the trailer of The Fate of the Furious, we revisit the feature that opened a new chapter in the long-running franchise. The legacy trailer reminds us of the time when Dom went against the family for their own good, but they didn’t give up on him. Full of vehicular chases and epic action sequences the trailer elaborates on the madcap thrilling adventure the feature proved to be.

Directed by F. Gary Gray from a script written by Chris Morgan the eighth installment in the Fast franchise sees Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, finding some semblance of normal life after the events of Furious 7. However, things go south when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray his family. The crew unites to bring him back home, and in stopping Cipher from unleashing cyber chaos. The feature casts franchise mainstays like Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs, Jason Statham as Shaw, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Charlize Theron as Cipher, among others.

The upcoming Fast X is being billed as the “beginning of the end of the road” for the crew we have come to love and adore for so long. No matter how bizarre the car stunts or storylines get fans still rally around the franchise as the perfect popcorn entertainer. The upcoming movie will see many familiar faces return as well as the addition of a few new ones. While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps fans can expect it to be another mind-bogging experience with high-octave stunts with the family theme at its core.

Fast X casts Diesel as Dom, Rodrigues as Letty, Statham as Shaw, Gibson as Roman, John Cena as Jakob, Jason Momoa as Dante, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Brie Larson as Tess, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Scott Eastwood as Eric, Michael Rooker as Buddy, Helen Mirren as Magdalene, Cardi B as Leysa, and Theron as Cipher.

The Fast X trailer drops on February 10. You can check out the new Legacy trailer below: